Alphonso Davies is a Canadian professional football player who is currently playing for German giants Bayern Munich and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Since joining Bayern Munich in 2019 from Vancouver, Alphonso Davies has developed himself into one of the top full-backs in the world. Known for his rapid pace and dribbling skills, Davies has been wrecking the opponent’s defence for fun. At such a young age, his qualities seem a little overwhelming, but the incredible effort he has put in behind the scenes might not be known by many.

Apart from being a Champions League champion and a German champion, Davies is going to feature in his first world cup with Canada this year in Qatar. All eyes will be on the pacey superstar who has achieved incredible heights in Europe. But first, let’s understand where the Bayern star came from and how he made it big in football. Without further ado, let’s get started!

Alphonso Davies Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Buduburam, Ghana Father’s Name Debeah Davies Mother’s Name Victoria Davies Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth €5 Million (£4.4 Million) Age 21 years Date of Birth 2 November 2000 Nationality Canadian, Liberian Position Left-back, winger Youth Clubs Edmonton Internationals, Edmonton Strikers and Whitecaps FC Residency Senior Clubs Whitecaps FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC , Bayern Munich II, Bayern Munich Achievements (Selected) Bundesliga(x3): 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21 I DFB-Pokal (x2): 2018–19, 2019–20 I DFL-Supercup(x2): 2020, 2021 I UEFA Champions League: 2019–20 I UEFA Super Cup: 2020 I FIFA Club World Cup: 2020 Girlfriend Jordyn Huitema Children N.A Sponsorships Nike and Konami Social Media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Alphonso Davies net worth and salary

Alphonso Davies has developed himself into one of the best full-backs in the world. Naturally, the German team is under pressure to give him a significant wage. Lately, the American star has provided some productive spells, increasing his market value. He is currently earning 1.2 Million Euros (1 Million Pound) per year at Bayern Munich.

We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Davies has a net worth of €5 Million (£4.4 Million). The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals. Considering Alphonso Davies is young at this point, he has a vast potential to earn a significant income as his career grows.

Alphonso Davies has a net worth of €5 Million (£4.4 Million). (Credit: Instagram)

Considering the type of performances he has been giving lately, many European teams would be competing for his signature in the transfer market. Thus, Bayern would be pushed to pay him significant wages in the coming years. Still, his current income is enough for him to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Alphonso Davies Club Career

After Alphonso Davies’ family settled in Edmonton, Canada, the Bayern Munich star joined a soccer accelerator program at Vancouver’s University Hill Secondary School. He first played organized soccer with Free Footie, an after-school league for financially backward children.

At the age of 14, Davies joined the Whitecaps FC Residency. He rapidly climbed the ladders showing incredible skills on the pitch, resulting in his first contract in February 2016. He became the youngest player to sign a USL contract at 15 years, three months.

Alphonso Davies is a Bayern Munich star. (Credit: Instagram)

It didn’t take him long to make a breakthrough in the senior Vancouver Whitecaps FC team. After starting as a rooster in June 2016, Davies signed his professional first-team contract with the Whitecaps in July that year. After making his MLS debut on July 16, 2016, the Canadian went on to play 81 matches scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists.

Davies’ incredible growth was spotted by German giants Bayern Munich who signed him in July 2018. His transfer fee was an MLS record at that time. He made his debut for the German club on January 12, 2019, against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Telekom Cup.

Since then, Davies has played in 109 matches for Bayern bagging five goals and 18 assists, helping the team win a truckload of trophies, including the Champions League and Bundesliga. The Canadian star is known for his explosive pace, creativity, dribbling and crossing abilities. At the pace at which he is growing, he has a chance of making a long-lasting career in Europe.

Alphonso Davies International career

Being a Liberian refugee, Alphonso Davies became eligible to represent Canada after passing his citizenship test on June 6, 2017. Even before that, Davies was called for several youth camps throughout the country and was even named the Canada U17 Male Player of the Year in 2016.

Davies in action for Canada. (Credit: Instagram)

The day Davies passed his citizenship test, he was included in the senior team camp for a friendly against Curaçao, against whom he made his debut and became the youngest player to feature for the national side.

Since then, Davies has featured in 30 matches for his nation scoring ten goals. Even though he hasn’t won any international title, he would have a chance to lead the Canadian team to glory in the 2022 World Cup.

Alphonso Davies Family

Alphonso Davies was born on November 2 2000, in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberia parents. His father, Debeah Davies, and his mother, Victoria Davies, fled their hometown Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, during the Second Liberian Civil War. In 2005, they immigrated to Canada and settled in Edmonton. Alphonso has five siblings with whom he has maintained a strong relationship.

Alphonso Davies Girlfriend – Jordyn Huitema

Jordyn Huitema is a Canadian woman footballer currently playing for the PSG women’s team. Alphonso Davies met with Huitema in April 2017. They quickly understood the bond between them and took the relationship forward.

Davies with his Girlfriend Jordyn Huitema. (Credit: mymcmurray.com)

As they stay in different cities, they don’t get much time to spend together. But, during the lockdown, they were together for an extended period and shared several videos of their fun time on YouTube and Instagram.

Alphonso Davies has sponsorship deals with Nike and Konami. You can check his Instagram profile, where he has endorsed the product of the brands

Alphonso Davies Car and Tattoo

Alphonso Davies doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about Alphonso Davies’s car.

Alphonso Davies Social Media

Alphonso Davies is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Instagram 4.5m followers Here Facebook 3.9M followers Here Twitter 351.1K Followers Here

FAQs about Alphonso Davies

What is Alphonso Davies’ net worth? Weah’s net worth is €5 Million (£4.4 Million). How many clubs have Alphonso Davies played for? Timothy Weah has played with two clubs at senior level – Whitecaps FC and Bayern Munich. How old is Alphonso Davies? He is 21 years old. Nationality of Alphonso Davies? He is Canadian. Has Alphonso Davies ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.

