Who Is Marrion Valette Areola? Meet The Wife Of Alphonse Areola

Marrion Valette Areola is famous for being the wife of French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Marrion was born in a humble French family. As a matter of fact, she comes from the same neighbourhood as Alphonse. That’s how the duo met and their love story has only matured over the years. Their family has grown bigger as the years have passed. Coming from the youth academy of PSG, Alphonse went to become a first-choice player for his childhood team. Alphonse has gained popularity in his home country for amazing performances at the club level. However, his love life is quite unknown. Many fans don’t know that he is married to his childhood sweetheart. That’s why today we are going to reveal many interesting facts about the wife of Alphonse Areola. Without further ado let’s get started!

Marrion Valette Areola & Wiki

Birthday March 8, 1988 Place of Birth France Nationality French Residency N.A Husband Alphonse Areola Job Model Instagram @areola.marrion Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 55 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Marrion Valette Areola Childhood and Family

Marrion was born on March 8, 1988, in France. She has made many public appearances over the years; however, she hasn’t shared any family details in any of those appearances. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the name of her father and mother. We are still unsure whether she has any siblings. We are continuously investigating to find all the missing pieces of the puzzle and update the article if we find any new data. Stay tuned to know more about the beautiful wife of Alphonse Areola.

Alphonse Areola and his wife Marrion attend the 2019 French Tennis Open. (Photo by Rindoff Petroff/Suu/Getty Images)

Marrion Valette Areola Education

Marrion spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in France. There’s a high chance she completed her education in her home country. However, we couldn’t verify the claim due to the lack of information. We know that she completed her high school studies at a local institution. But whether she enrolled in a university after that is still unknown.

Marrion Valette Areola career

Marrion was passionate about the glamour industry from childhood. She always wanted to do catwalks and participate in mega fashion events. She fought hard to achieve her dreams and reached great heights in modelling. She has done photoshoots with famous magazines. However, she is also a caring mother. She likes to spend quality time with her children. She is very good at managing her time. She also takes time to go to the stadium to cheer for her love of life.

Marrion is a model. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Marrion Valette Areola Net Worth

Marrion’s net worth is currently under review. She is a full-time housewife at this moment. So she doesn’t have a source of income. But, we have no information on how much money she has accumulated over the years. We continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find any new data.

Alphonse Areola’s net worth is believed to be over $5 Million. Well, that’s a lot of money. The French goalkeeper has played with some of the biggest clubs in the world, and, naturally, they paid him well. He currently earns $2.4 Million per year, which takes care of all the family’s spending.

Marrion Valette Areola and Alphonse Areola relationship

Alphonse Areola met his wife when they were very young. As they are from the same neighbourhood, finding each other wasn’t a significant problem. When the goalkeeper was playing for the PSG academy team, he started dating. After some initial meetings, they found out many common interests. They always felt the connection, and in their twenties, they decided to make it official. The couple tied the knot in 2014. All their friends and family members attended their lavish wedding ceremony.

Marrion and Alphonse Areola during the birth of their first child. (Picture was taken from tumblr.com)

Marrion Valette Areola and Alphonse Areola Children

The duo is the proud parents of three beautiful daughters. Marrion gave birth to their first daughter, Ayleen-Grace Areola, on May 5, 2015. They were blessed with another daughter on January 2, 2017. Their youngest daughter was born on October 20, 2020.

Alphonse Areola with wife and children. (Picture was taken from Tumgir)

Marrion Valette Areola Social media

Marrion is pretty famous on Instagram. She currently has 110k followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her beautiful daughters and husband. She is a very confident and cheerful woman, and her photos reflect her characteristics.

FAQs about Marrion Valette Areola

When did Marrion Valette Areola and Alphonse Areola get married? They got married in 2014. What is Marrion Valette Areola doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Marrion Valette Areola? She is 34 years old. Nationality of Marrion Valette Areola? She is French. What is Marrion Valette Areola’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

