Ali Price– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Ali Price Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Price has a net worth of $1.5million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Ali Price Career

Ali Price has been one of the most improved players. His stock has risen at Glasgow Warriors in the scrum-half position. He is an English-born rugby union player who also plays for the Scotland National team.

Ali Price is one of the most improved players in the rugby world (Rugby World)

Price qualified for Scotland through his Mother. He has extended family in South Ayrshire. He signed for Glasgow Warriors in the 2013-14 season as part of their Elite Development Programme. He also plays for the BT Premiership side of Stirling County.

On 21 December 2015, Price graduated from the Scottish Rugby Academy and signed a professional contract with Glasgow Warriors. Winning McCrea Financial Services Player of the Season for 2016-17 at Glasgow Warriors’ annual awards night, the scrum-half repeated the feat again in the 2018-19 season.

He made his Scotland debut against Georgia on 26 November 2016 at Rugby Park, where his team won 43-16, and he was just 23 at that time. Price got selected in Scotland’s 2019 Rugby World Cup squad, but he sustained a foot injury in the opening match, which kept him out of the tournament.

Ali plays international rugby for Scotland (Planet Rugby)

In May 2021, Price was selected in the 37-man squad for the British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa. He scored a try on his first Lions start against Sigma Lions. After performing strongly in warm-up matches, he was selected in the starting lineup for the first test, which his team won 22-17.

Ali Price Family and Personal Life

Ali was born on 12 May 1993 in Norfolk, England. There is not much information about his parents or other siblings. However, he became eligible to play for Scotland through his Scottish Mother. He has extended family in Troon, South Ayrshire.

Ali Price with his family (Your Local Paper)

He was educated at Wisbech Grammar School. At the beginning of his rugby career, Price was nicknamed ‘Sonic’ due to his sharp turn of pace and, more importantly, his spiky hair. Ali is an avid gamer and enjoys table tennis.

Ali Price Relationship and Girlfriend

Ali Price has been in a relationship with fashion artist Anneka Madgett for a long time. However, they are not married yet and don’t have any kids.

Annie Madgett is known for being the girlfriend of Ali Price (Instagram)

Anneka is a make-up and fashion artist. She would often post videos on her Youtube channel. She also has more than 100K followers on Instagram and claims to be a digital creator.

Annie is a Youtube make-up star (Instagram)

FAQs about Ali Price

What is Ali Price’s net worth? Ali Price has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. How old is Ali Price? Ali is 29 years old Which club did Ali Price make his debut in? Ali made his debut for Glasgow Warriors. Who is Ali married to? Ali Price is not married Does Ali Price have any children? No

