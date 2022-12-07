Alexis Mac Allister 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Alexis Mac Allister is an Argentine professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for the English team Brighton & Hove Albion and for the Argentina national football team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Allister joined the Seagulls in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors. He represents the Argentina football team at the national level. He has been performing at a serious level and has been included in Argentina’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The impressive midfielder has talent and is eager to show his worth to reach a top level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Argentina. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Santa Rosa, Argentina Father’s Name Carlos Mac Allister Mother’s Name Silvina Riela Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $4 million Age 23 Birthday 24 December 1998 Nationality Argentine Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Argentinos Juniors, Brighton & Hove Albion, Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors. Achievements 1X ARGENTINIAN CHAMPION

1X CONMEBOL-UEFA CUP OF CHAMPIONS WINNER Girlfriend Camila Mayan Children NA Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Alexis Mac Allister Net Worth and Salary

Alexis Mac Allister is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $4 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €32.00 million by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a whopping salary of 2.4 Million Pounds per year playing for Boca Juniors.

Alexis Mac Allister Club Career

Alexis started footballing at Social Parque and later moved to Argentinos Juniors where he got promoted to the senior level. He made his senior professional debut against Central Cordoba on 30 October 2016 coming on as a substitute and the match ended in a goalless draw.

Alexis Mac Allister plays with Lionel Messi and his father played with Diego Maradona. Blessed ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yn3c0DFwba — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 2, 2022

He scored his first senior goal against Instituto on 10 March 2017 which ended in a 2-1 loss for the club. He made a total of 23 appearances in his first season with the club scoring 3 goals. He played with his two brothers in the same match against San Lorenzo but resulted in a 1-0 loss on 25 November 2017.

He joined the Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract for an undisclosed transfer fee. He remained with Argentinos until the end of the season on loan before joining the Seagulls. He was loaned out to Boca Juniors after returning from Argentinos for 6 months in June 2019.

He made his Premier League debut for Brighton on 7 March 2020 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He scored his first goal for the club against Portsmouth in an EFL Cup fixture on 17 September 2020. His first premier league goal came against Crystal Palace in a 1-1 away draw on 18 October 2020.

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

He scored a brace when the Seagulls faced Everton at Goodison Park on 2 January 2022. He scored after 49 seconds in the match against Aston Villa at home on 13 November 2022.

Alexis Mac Allister International Career

Allister represented Argentina’s U23 team before playing for the senior team of the nation. He made a total of 9 appearances for the U23 team scoring 5 goals. He made his senior debut for the nation against Chile on 5 September. He was included in Argentina’s squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He played in the opening match of the team against Australia and the match ended in a 2-0 defeat.

He was included in Argentina’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 11 November 2022. He made his World Cup debut as a substitute against Mexico in the second match of the group stage. He scored his first International goal for the nation against Poland in a 2-0 win which helped the team qualify for the knockout stages.

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their side’s first goal during the Premier League match. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister Family

Alexis was born on 24 December 1998 in Santa Rosa, Argentina. His parents Carlos Mac Allister and Silvina Riela helped a lot to make him a professional football player. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Alexis Mac Allister Girlfriend – Camila Mayan

Alexis is in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend Camila Mayan. It is said that the couple is going to marry very soon. They both have been dating for a longer period now but his priority now remains to be the nation and football.

Alexis Mac Allister with his rumored girlfriend Camila Mayan. (Credits: @alemacallister Instagram)

Allister has been playing at the top level and he currently has one main sponsor, American Express. The player has not been seen endorsing any brands on his social media account.

Alexis Mac Allister Cars and Tattoos

The player has not been spotted driving any cars in the streets of Argentina. But it is certain that the player might have some good collections of cars in his garage. Alexis has a tattoo of Jesus Christ on his left arm.

Read More:

FAQs about Alexis Mac Allister