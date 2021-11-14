Alexandra Gerrard: Steven Gerrard wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Alexandra Gerrard is an English model and described as one of the d.leading WAGs, and She is the wife of former English captains Steven Gerrard.

Alex comes from the Aintree in England, and She is known for being the wife of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Alexandra Gerrard Facts

Birth Place Aintree, Merseyside, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth (2021) $ 1 million Salary (2021) NA Age 39 Date of Birth September 23, 1982 High School Maghull High School Nationality British Spouse Steven Gerrard Children 4 children Social Media Instagram,

Alexandra and Steven Gerrard Families

Alex was born on September 23, 1982, in Aintree, Merseyside, and raised in Maghull. Unfortunately, there is not much information given regarding her parents.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 25: Steven Gerrard and his wife Alex Curran take their seats prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 25, 2009 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

On May 30, 1980, Steven Gerrard was born in Whiston, England, to Paul and Julie Ann Gerrard. He is their second son.

Alexandra Gerrard husband, Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard is one of the legendary midfielders of his generation and played most of his footballing career as a central midfielder for Liverpool and the England national team.

Gerrard made his debut for Liverpool in 1998, and in 2000-01, he helped the club secure an unpredicted treble of cups and was made captain n 2003.

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 10: Steven Gerrard of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of Sixteen, Second Leg match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield on March 10, 2009 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

He also led Liverpool to its fifth European title when Liverpool came from 3-0 down to defeat Milan. This game went on to be known as the Miracle of Istanbul. The 2006 FA Cup Final has also been referred to as The Gerrard Final.

Gerrard is regarded as a legend of Liverpool, having won two FA Cups, three League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Cup.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – MAY 25: Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard lifts the European Cup after Liverpool won the European Champions League final between Liverpool and AC Milan on May 25, 2005 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Steven has also been exceptional for his international side England being the fourth most capped player and became a permanent England captain before UEFA Euro 2012. He retired from International football in 2014.

Gerrard started his managerial career in June 2018 with the Scottish Premiership club Rangers. He led the club to its first league title in 10 years.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – OCTOBER 04: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Ryan Kent of Rangers are seen at full time during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and SK Rapid Wien at Ibrox Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Alexandra and Steven Gerard Kids

Steven and Alexandra crossed paths on the Liverpool social scene and began dating in 2002. After dating for almost 5 years, they got married in 2007 at a luxury hotel in Cliveden.

The couple has four children together. The first daughter Lily-Ella was born in 2004, and two years after that, her second daughter Lexie was born. Their third child was Lourdes, born in 2011. After 6 years, their first son Lio George was born in 2017.

Steven Gerrard with his family (The Sun)

They now live in a beautiful city named Formby, Liverpool, a small town in the west of England.

Alexandra Gerrard Career, Profession, Net Worth

Alexandra is an English model, fashion columnist for the Daily Mirror. She is often described as one of the top WAGs of the England national football team and women such as Victoria Beckham and Coleen Rooney.

BADEN-BADEN, GERMANY – JUNE 23: Alex Curran, wife of England footballer Steven Gerrard, walks to her hotel on June 23, 2006 in Baden-Baden, Germany. England will play Ecuador on 25 June, 2006 in Stuttgart for a place in the quarter finals. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Her own fragrance named “Alex” was one of the top sellers in 2007. She has a net worth of around $1 million. However, her husband’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $90 million.

FAQs about Alexandra Gerrard

When did Alexandra and Steven Gerrard get married? They got married in 2007. What is Alexandra doing now? She is a fashion columnist for the Daily Mirror How old is Alexandra? Alexandra is 39 years old. Is Alexandra an American citizen? No, Alexandra is British What is Alexandra Gerrard’s net worth? Alexandra has a net worth of $1 million

