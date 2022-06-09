Clarisse Juliette – Alex Iwobi Ex-Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Clarisse Juliette is a Love Island star and she is famous for being the former girlfriend of Everton winger Alex Iwobi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Clarisse is a strong and determined woman who built a career from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is pretty young. The English beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. She had a brief relationship with Iwobi which broke down in 2017. In this article, we are going to investigate more on the matter and bring out several interesting facts about the stunning model.

Alex Iwobi is a left-winger who currently plays for the Everton team in the Premier League and features for the Nigerian national football team in international competitions. The Nigerian had a long term partnership with Arsenal which ended in 2019. However, two years before that another relationship ended in his life which was the end of a cherishable phase.

Clarisse Juliette Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 2, 1997 Place of Birth London, England Nationality English Residency London Ex-Partner Alex Iwobi Job TV star, Model and Social media star Instagram @clarissejuliette Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Clarisse Juliette Childhood and Family

Clarisse’s date of birth is May 2, 1997, and she was born in London. She hasn’t shared much about her family and childhood. However, our information suggests that Clarisse’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.

However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We are looking for more information about Clarisse’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing former girlfriend of Alex Iwobi.

Clarisse was born in London. (Credit: Instagram)

Clarisse Juliette Education

Clarisse completed her education in England. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.

Clarisse Juliette career

Clarisse has her own jewellery and accessories business named Chaleur Online. Due to her enthusiasm for the fashion and modelling industry, she decided to start an endeavour of her own. Her parents also helped her financially. The company delivers all types of luxury and comfortable accessories around the UK. Clarisse’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.

Clarisse is also a model. Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.

Clarisse is also involved with the ‘Love Island’ reality show. She went to the secondary villa Casa Amor on ITV2, where competitors are assigned to influence couples who are already married.

Clarisse Juliette in Love Island. (Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Clarisse Juliette Net Worth

Clarisse hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business and modelling gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.

Clarisse Juliette and Alex Iwobi relationship

Alex Iwobi met his girlfriend around the year 2013 while he was still playing for Arsenal. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.

Juliette had high faith in her boyfriend’s career and supported him in the initial few years. Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo used to find time to meet. However, everything fell apart in 2017. We currently don’t know the reason for their breakup, but it certainly had a massive influence on their lives.

Alex Iwobi met his girlfriend around the year 2013 (Credit: Instagram @alexanderiwobi)

Clarisse Juliette and Alex Iwobi Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They were very active in their respective careers during their relationship; hence welcoming a child at that point could have disrupted their schedule, that’s why they avoided such a decision.

Clarisse Juliette Social media

Clarisse has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. Her social activity suggests that the English beauty loves spending time on beaches.

Clarisse has turned into a social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Clarisse Juliette

When did Clarisse Juliette and Alex Iwobi get married? They are separated. What is Clarisse Juliette doing now? She is a businesswoman, model and TV star. How old is Clarisse Juliette? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Clarisse Juliette? She is English. What is Clarisse Juliette’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.