Ajibola Alese 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ajibola Alese is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the Championship club Sunderland and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Ajibola Joshua Odunayo Afolarin Alese famously called Ajibola Alese began his youth footballing career at West Ham United‘s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2019. The young defender has been praised for his versatility in playing at different positions.

Alese has represented England’s national football team at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut for England. The player has a lot of potentials and is valued as one of the top players in the league. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Ajibola Alese began his youth footballing career at West Ham United‘s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2019.(Photo by Will Oliver – Pool/Getty Images)

Ajibola Alese Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Islington, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £384k Age 22 Birthday 17 January 2001 Nationality English Position Central defender Senior Clubs West Ham United, Accrington Stanley, Cambridge United, Sunderland Achievements 1x Europa League participant

1x Euro Under-17 participant Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Twitter

Ajibola Alese’s Net Worth and Salary

Ajibola is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £384k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £234,000 per year playing for Sunderland. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Ajibola Alese Club Career

Alese started his professional career at West Ham United in July 2018. He went on loan to Accrington Stanley in September 2019 and made his West Ham debut in September 2020, playing a full 90-minute match in a 5–1 victory in the EFL Cup.

We are delighted to announce that Ajibola Alese has signed a new contract with the Club until the summer of 2023! ✍️⚒ — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 16, 2021

In February 2021, Alese joined Cambridge United on loan, where he made two appearances as they won promotion to League One. On July 15, 2022, he signed a three-year deal with Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

He made his Sunderland debut in August 2022, replacing Jack Clarke in the final minutes of a 3-2 win against Bristol City F.C. Alese made his first league start in September 2022 against Reading, where he received a booking for time-wasting. He scored his first goal, and his first senior football goal, in a 2-2 draw against Watford in September.

Ajibola Alese International Career

Alese has represented the England Under-16 and Under-17 teams, participating in the 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship where he started in the semi-final defeat against the Netherlands. In 2018, Alese made his debut for the England Under-18 team, playing the entire game in a win against France Under-18. In September 2019, he was called up to the England Under-19 team. Alese made his Under-20 debut on October 13, 2020, starting in a 2-0 victory over Wales at St George’s Park.

Ajibola Alese has represented England’s national football team at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut for England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Ajibola Alese Family

Ajibola was born on 17 January 2001 in Islington, England to Nigerian parents. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Ajibola Alese’s Girlfriend

It can be confirmed that Ajibola Alese is not in a relationship at present. The player’s focus lies primarily on his athletic pursuits, as evidenced by his dedication to honing his skills on the pitch. While it is possible that the player may be in a private relationship, such information has not been made publicly available. Ajibola Alese has a tendency to keep his personal life separate from the media, choosing to concentrate on his career instead.

The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

The net worth of Ajibola Alese is estimated to be £384k as of 2023. (Credits: @WestHam Twitter)

Ajibola Alese Cars and Tattoos

Ajibola Alese has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about Ajibola Alese