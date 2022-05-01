AC Milan Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

AC Milan are one of the most successful clubs in Italian Football. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from AC Milan.

The Devils are one of the veteran clubs in the World and come in the top 20 most valuable teams. Moreover, they are one of the highest paying football teams in Serie A, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in Serie A. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of AC Milan.

Current AC Milan Players Wages and Contracts 2022

AC Milan are the third most successful club in Italian Football. They have won 18 league titles, Coppa Italia five times and the Supercoppa Italiana seven times. In addition, the club has won seven UEFA Champions League titles, the UEFA Super Cup a joint-record five times. AC Milan is among the wealthiest clubs in Italian football and the World.

AC Milan Player Wages 2022 (Peakpx)

The club was founded as Milan Foot-Ball and Cricket Club in 1899 by English expatriates Alfred Edwards and Herbert Kilpin. AC Milan won its first Italian Championship in 1901. On 13 April 2017, Milan became a subsidiary of Rossoneri Sport Investment Luxembourg, which acquired 99.92973% shares of AC Milan S.p.A. from Fininvest. They are one of the most valuable teams in the World with a revenue estimation of € 190 million (approx)

AC Milan’s highest-paid player

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the highest-paid player for AC Milan, with a yearly salary of £ 9,100,000 and a weekly wage of £175,000. He is described as one of the greatest strikers of all time and one of the most decorated footballers in active football.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the highest-paid player for AC Milan (Sky Sports)

On 27 December 2019, Ibrahimović returned to AC Milan on a free transfer on a six-month contract until the end of the season with an option to extend the contract. He scored his first goal for the club against Cagliari.

AC Milan Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic ST 39 2022 £ 91,00,000 £ 1,75,000 Mino Raiola Brahim Díaz AM RLC 21 2023 £ 55,64,000 £ 1,07,000 Sports&Life Alessio Romagnoli D C 26 2022 £ 55,12,000 £ 1,06,000 Mino Raiola Alessandro Florenzi D/WB/AM R 30 2022 £ 48,88,000 £ 94,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA Tiémoué Bakayoko DM 26 2023 £ 48,36,000 £ 93,000 Niagara Sports Company Ante Rebić AM L, ST 27 2,025 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 LIAN Sports Group Olivier Giroud ST 34 2023 £ 44,72,000 £ 86,000 BM FOOT Franck Kessié DM 24 2022 £ 35,88,000 £ 69,000 Ambition Group Mike Maignan GK 26 2026 £ 35,88,000 £ 69,000 ESN Davide Calabria D/WB RL 24 2025 £ 32,76,000 £ 63,000 YOU FIRST SPORT Fikayo Tomori DC 23 2,025 £ 27,04,000 £ 52,000 – Ismaël Bennacer DM 23 2024 £ 24,44,000 £ 47,000 no agent Samu Castillejo AM RLC 26 2023 £ 22,88,000 £ 44,000 ICM Stellar Sports Sandro Tonali DM 21 2026 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Gr Sports Theo Hernández D/WB/M L 23 2026 £ 17,68,000 £ 34,000 Manuel García Quilón Rafael Leão AM LC, F C 22 2024 £ 17,16,000 £ 33,000 Gestifute Rade Krunić AM C 27 2024 £ 16,12,000 £ 31,000 – Antonio Mirante GK 38 2022 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 GG11 s.r.l. Alexis Saelemaekers WB/AM R 22 2026 £ 14,56,000 £ 28,000 A.S. Management Simon Kjær D C 32 2024 £ 14,56,000 £ 28,000 Beckster Int. Ciprian Tătăruşanu GK 35 2023 £ 14,56,000 £ 28,000 Pietro Chiodi Soccer M. Fodé Ballo-Touré D/WB/M L 24 2025 £ 14,04,000 £ 27,000 Relatives Matteo Gabbia D C 21 2026 £ 8,84,000 £ 17,000 Manuel García Quilón Pierre Kalulu D RC 21 2025 £ 7,28,000 £ 14,000 Universal Sports Group Alessandro Plizzari GK 21 2023 £ 4,94,000 £ 9,500 TMP SOCCER srl Daniel Maldini AM RLC 19 2024 £ 4,88,800 £ 9,400 Gr Sports Junior Messias AM RC, F C 30 2024 £ 1,61,200 £ 3,100 GG11 s.r.l. Lenny Borges D/WB R 20 2023 £ 50,440 £ 970 MK Sport Consulting

AC Milan loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Alessandro Plizzari GK 21 2023 £ 4,94,000 £ 9,500 TMP SOCCER Srl Tommaso Pobega Central Midfield 22 2025 £ 3,95,200 £ 7,600 Patrick Bastianelli Yacine Adli Attacking Midfield 21 2026 – – – Jens Petter Hauge Right Winger 22 2025 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Emefie Aneke Atta Mattia Caldara Centre-Back 27 2023 – – Gr Sports Lorenzo Colombo Centre-Forward 20 2024 – – Gr Sports Léo Duarte Centre-Back 25 2024 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Magnitude Sports & Entertainment Group Frank Tsadjout Centre-Forward 22 2023 – – Patrick Bastianelli Nikolaos Michelis Centre-Back 21 – – – SPORTS CONNECTION Marco Brescianini Central Midfield 22 2024 – – Gr Sports Gabriele Bellodi Centre-Back 21 2023 – – FOOTBALL STARS AGENCY Leroy Abanda Left-Back 21 2023 – – Concept Sport Agency Marco Frigerio Central Midfield 20 2023 – – – Gabriele Capanni Left Winger 21 2024 – – – Riccardo Tonin Centre-Forward 21 2023 – – P&P Sport Management S.A.M. Luan Capanni Centre-Forward 21 2023 – – – Antonio Mionic Central Midfield 20 2023 – – Starbridge Srl Sabino Signorile Right Winger 20 – – – Gio’sport Alessandro Sala Central Midfield 20 – – – –

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about AC Milan

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of AC Milan’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at AC Milan?

As of 2022, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the highest-paid player at Juventus with a weekly wage of £175,000.

2. What is the total team value of AC Milan?

The total team value of AC Milan is around €192.5 million

3. How much does AC Milan spend on total annual wages?

AC Milan are spending close to £79 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for AC Milan in their history?

Gunnar Nordahl is the all-time top goalscorer with 221 goals.

Gunnar Nordahl is the all-time top goalscorer for AC Milan (Transfermarkt)

5. How much does Stefano Pioli earn in a year?

Stefano Pioli has a €2 million a year contract at Juventus.

