AC Milan Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

AC Milan are one of the most successful clubs in Italian Football. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from AC Milan.
The Devils are one of the veteran clubs in the World and come in the top 20 most valuable teams. Moreover, they are one of the highest paying football teams in Serie A, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in Serie A. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of AC Milan.
Current AC Milan Players Wages and Contracts 2022
AC Milan are the third most successful club in Italian Football. They have won 18 league titles, Coppa Italia five times and the Supercoppa Italiana seven times. In addition, the club has won seven UEFA Champions League titles, the UEFA Super Cup a joint-record five times. AC Milan is among the wealthiest clubs in Italian football and the World.
The club was founded as Milan Foot-Ball and Cricket Club in 1899 by English expatriates Alfred Edwards and Herbert Kilpin. AC Milan won its first Italian Championship in 1901. On 13 April 2017, Milan became a subsidiary of Rossoneri Sport Investment Luxembourg, which acquired 99.92973% shares of AC Milan S.p.A. from Fininvest. They are one of the most valuable teams in the World with a revenue estimation of € 190 million (approx)
AC Milan’s highest-paid player
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the highest-paid player for AC Milan, with a yearly salary of £ 9,100,000 and a weekly wage of £175,000. He is described as one of the greatest strikers of all time and one of the most decorated footballers in active football.
On 27 December 2019, Ibrahimović returned to AC Milan on a free transfer on a six-month contract until the end of the season with an option to extend the contract. He scored his first goal for the club against Cagliari.
AC Milan Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|ST
|39
|2022
|£ 91,00,000
|£ 1,75,000
|Mino Raiola
|Brahim Díaz
|AM RLC
|21
|2023
|£ 55,64,000
|£ 1,07,000
|Sports&Life
|Alessio Romagnoli
|D C
|26
|2022
|£ 55,12,000
|£ 1,06,000
|Mino Raiola
|Alessandro Florenzi
|D/WB/AM R
|30
|2022
|£ 48,88,000
|£ 94,000
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Tiémoué Bakayoko
|DM
|26
|2023
|£ 48,36,000
|£ 93,000
|Niagara Sports Company
|Ante Rebić
|AM L, ST
|27
|2,025
|£ 46,80,000
|£ 90,000
|LIAN Sports Group
|Olivier Giroud
|ST
|34
|2023
|£ 44,72,000
|£ 86,000
|BM FOOT
|Franck Kessié
|DM
|24
|2022
|£ 35,88,000
|£ 69,000
|Ambition Group
|Mike Maignan
|GK
|26
|2026
|£ 35,88,000
|£ 69,000
|ESN
|Davide Calabria
|D/WB RL
|24
|2025
|£ 32,76,000
|£ 63,000
|YOU FIRST SPORT
|Fikayo Tomori
|DC
|23
|2,025
|£ 27,04,000
|£ 52,000
|–
|Ismaël Bennacer
|DM
|23
|2024
|£ 24,44,000
|£ 47,000
|no agent
|Samu Castillejo
|AM RLC
|26
|2023
|£ 22,88,000
|£ 44,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Sandro Tonali
|DM
|21
|2026
|£ 18,20,000
|£ 35,000
|Gr Sports
|Theo Hernández
|D/WB/M L
|23
|2026
|£ 17,68,000
|£ 34,000
|Manuel García Quilón
|Rafael Leão
|AM LC, F C
|22
|2024
|£ 17,16,000
|£ 33,000
|Gestifute
|Rade Krunić
|AM C
|27
|2024
|£ 16,12,000
|£ 31,000
|–
|Antonio Mirante
|GK
|38
|2022
|£ 15,60,000
|£ 30,000
|GG11 s.r.l.
|Alexis Saelemaekers
|WB/AM R
|22
|2026
|£ 14,56,000
|£ 28,000
|A.S. Management
|Simon Kjær
|D C
|32
|2024
|£ 14,56,000
|£ 28,000
|Beckster Int.
|Ciprian Tătăruşanu
|GK
|35
|2023
|£ 14,56,000
|£ 28,000
|Pietro Chiodi Soccer M.
|Fodé Ballo-Touré
|D/WB/M L
|24
|2025
|£ 14,04,000
|£ 27,000
|Relatives
|Matteo Gabbia
|D C
|21
|2026
|£ 8,84,000
|£ 17,000
|Manuel García Quilón
|Pierre Kalulu
|D RC
|21
|2025
|£ 7,28,000
|£ 14,000
|Universal Sports Group
|Alessandro Plizzari
|GK
|21
|2023
|£ 4,94,000
|£ 9,500
|TMP SOCCER srl
|Daniel Maldini
|AM RLC
|19
|2024
|£ 4,88,800
|£ 9,400
|Gr Sports
|Junior Messias
|AM RC, F C
|30
|2024
|£ 1,61,200
|£ 3,100
|GG11 s.r.l.
|Lenny Borges
|D/WB R
|20
|2023
|£ 50,440
|£ 970
|MK Sport Consulting
AC Milan loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Alessandro Plizzari
|GK
|21
|2023
|£ 4,94,000
|£ 9,500
|TMP SOCCER Srl
|Tommaso Pobega
|Central Midfield
|22
|2025
|£ 3,95,200
|£ 7,600
|Patrick Bastianelli
|Yacine Adli
|Attacking Midfield
|21
|2026
|–
|–
|–
|Jens Petter Hauge
|Right Winger
|22
|2025
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Emefie Aneke Atta
|Mattia Caldara
|Centre-Back
|27
|2023
|–
|–
|Gr Sports
|Lorenzo Colombo
|Centre-Forward
|20
|2024
|–
|–
|Gr Sports
|Léo Duarte
|Centre-Back
|25
|2024
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Magnitude Sports & Entertainment Group
|Frank Tsadjout
|Centre-Forward
|22
|2023
|–
|–
|Patrick Bastianelli
|Nikolaos Michelis
|Centre-Back
|21
|–
|–
|–
|SPORTS CONNECTION
|Marco Brescianini
|Central Midfield
|22
|2024
|–
|–
|Gr Sports
|Gabriele Bellodi
|Centre-Back
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|FOOTBALL STARS AGENCY
|Leroy Abanda
|Left-Back
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|Concept Sport Agency
|Marco Frigerio
|Central Midfield
|20
|2023
|–
|–
|–
|Gabriele Capanni
|Left Winger
|21
|2024
|–
|–
|–
|Riccardo Tonin
|Centre-Forward
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|P&P Sport Management S.A.M.
|Luan Capanni
|Centre-Forward
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|–
|Antonio Mionic
|Central Midfield
|20
|2023
|–
|–
|Starbridge Srl
|Sabino Signorile
|Right Winger
|20
|–
|–
|–
|Gio’sport
|Alessandro Sala
|Central Midfield
|20
|–
|–
|–
|–
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about AC Milan
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of AC Milan’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at AC Milan?
As of 2022, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the highest-paid player at Juventus with a weekly wage of £175,000.
2. What is the total team value of AC Milan?
The total team value of AC Milan is around €192.5 million
3. How much does AC Milan spend on total annual wages?
AC Milan are spending close to £79 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for AC Milan in their history?
Gunnar Nordahl is the all-time top goalscorer with 221 goals.
5. How much does Stefano Pioli earn in a year?
Stefano Pioli has a €2 million a year contract at Juventus.
Read More:
- Arsenal Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents
- Top 5 Manchester City fan chants
- Top 5 Leeds United fan chants