8 Football Players And Their Hair Transplant Stories

Several big-name superstars have done hair transplants to boost their appearances, and here we learn about eight football players and their hair transplant stories.

Most football players remain pretty concerned about their appearances. They like to keep their style appropriate while in public. However, some of them had experienced unfortunate hair loss events, which have affected their charisma. These stars have taken the help of artificial hair transplants to rejuvenate the growth of hair on their heads. So, let’s find out who are the top 8 players.

8. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney before and after his hair transplant. (Credit: The Sun)

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Wayne Rooney didn’t have much hair throughout his career. However, by the time he reached 25, all the hair started falling, resulting in a bald look. The Englishman didn’t want to be the Ronaldo Nazario figure regarding the promotion of crazy looks. So he decided to take the help of science in improving his hair game. Rooney did his hair transplant at The Harley Street Hair Clinic based in London. However, it seems the process hasn’t done massive good as there are still bald patches on the Englishman’s head. He later revealed that he was running out of ‘donor hairs’.

7. Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte’s hair looks amazing currently. (Credit: The Irish Sun)

The football fans who know Antonio Conte from his playing days might remember the awkward look due to his hair. The Italian’s middle portion of the head experienced severe hair loss while the side portion remained growthful. The Tottenham Hotspur manager tried several times with several different companies, but it didn’t work out until he found a solution while in Canada. He splashed $30,000 on rejuvenating his hairline and hasn’t looked back. Now you could find the manager donning his thick hairy look from the touchline.

6. David Silva

David Silva before his hair transplant. (Credit: Manchester Evening News)

The Manchester City maestro debuted with a trimmed look in 2017, which left the fans questioning the Spaniard’s styling sense. However, later it was found that the midfielder was suffering excessive hair loss. Even though his appearance didn’t affect his influence on the pitch, he decided to take the situation into his own hands. After a successful hair transplant by ASSilva’s surgery, Silva’s hair was back when he moved to Real Sociedad. Now you can watch the Spain international donning the silky hairy look whenever he appears on the field.

5. Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas before and after his hair transplant. (Credit: Twitter)

Cesc Fabregas’ Arsenal days were marked by glory as the midfielder produced sensational outputs on the field. He had a fine hairline to support his looks while scoring and assisting as well. However, that changed after he moved to Chelsea. Upon arriving at the West London club, his hair started disappearing from all sides. The look didn’t bother him while performing, but it probably became a problem in his personal life. In 2019, the Spaniard’s shining hair was back. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know from where he completed the transplant.

4. Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov before his hair transplant. (Credit: The Daily Express)

Dimitar Berbatov had a movie star like attire during his time at Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Bulgarian’s hair problem left him in concern. During the final years of his Manchester United career, he was seen in a relatively hairless look. Later, when he moved to Monaco, he preferred a completely shaved attire, which surprised many fans. Following the event, Berbatov decided to take action and did a hair transplant, which successfully brought back the thickness and volume of his hair.

3. Slaven Billic

Slaven Billic before and after his hair transplant. (Credit: Twitter)

Most European managers do a tough job mentally while preparing their teams for battle. This leads to excessive stress sometimes, and air loss follows. Slaven Billic fell into the pattern but made his comeback even more potent. During his managerial career, the Croatian was seen with less hair in the middle portion of his head. But in preshow for the UEFA Euro 2016, Slaven Billic was seen donning his clean hairy look, which left several people impressed, including his colleague Gary Linekar who took a slight dig by saying: “Most managers under the cosh might lose their hair, Slaven Bilic appears to be gaining it.”

2. David Beckham

David Beckham had a hair transplant in 2018. (Credit: The Daily Mail)

David Beckham probably is one of the most handsome players ever to play the sport. However, he couldn’t save his hair from disappearing. After the former Manchester United star turned forty, his hair started disappearing, leading to a different look. Beckham took it seriously and did a hair transplant in 2018. After the success of the process, the Englishman got back his precious look.

1. Andros Townsend

Amazing result of hair transplant on Andros Townsend. (Credit: Instagram)

Andros Townsend was seen losing his hair during histamine at Tottenham Hotspur. Later, when he moved to Crystal Palace, he shaved off his head as there was not much hair left. The English player would be the extreme example of hair transplant success as the modern medicines have helped him get a glorious super-hedge, which is even better than what he used to have before his hair loss.