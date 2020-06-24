2020 EPL Golden Boot Winner

When the Premier League returns, all eyes will be on the top-4 race and the relegation battle.

However, the Golden Boot is still up for grabs and could end up going to one of several different players. Let’s look at some of the top contenders.

Jamie Vardy is the EPL odds favorite to win the Golden Boot with a two-goal lead on his nearest competitor.

Is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the right place mentally to defend his Golden Boot?

Is Mohamed Salah going to play enough down the stretch to challenge for another Golden Boot?

Sergio Aguero is one player who should never be ruled out of the Golden Boot race.

Danny Ings is an unlikely name to find chasing the Golden Boot, but he’s within striking distance heading down the stretch.

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Norwich City at The King Power Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Leicester. (Getty Images)

Remember at the start of the season when everyone thought Vardy was too old to be an elite goal scorer in the Premier League? He’s looked better than ever this season and currently leads the Golden Boot race with 19 goals.

At his age, having a few months to rest his legs could give Vardy a big lift late and allow him to finish strong after the break. This should go without saying, but doubt Vardy at your own risk.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the Premier League (Getty)

Aubameyang is in an odd position coming back from the break, as his Arsenal future isn’t exactly secured. There’s a chance his head could be elsewhere, and he’s already two goals behind Vardy in the Golden Boot race.

That being said, Arsenal has one more game than most teams and the Gabon international could feel like he has something to prove before the next transfer window.



Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Salah may not be the best Premier League pick to win the Golden Boot at this point. For starters, Liverpool has other goal scorers, including Sadio Mane, who could still make a late push for the Golden Boot. Also, the Reds figure to wrap up the Premier League title quickly.

That means Salah could rest a little down the stretch or lack the motivation to win his third straight Golden Boot.



Sergio Aguero, Manchester City

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates scoring his first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Out of all of the players in the Golden Boot race, Aguero is the best candidate to score in bunches. Obviously, he has a lot of talent around him, but everybody knows he’s Manchester City’s talisman.

Aguero is three goals behind Vardy, although he will play one extra game.

He’s also capable of scoring a hat trick every time out, making him the perfect Golden Boot dark horse. You can read BetQL’s Premier League predictions to see week by week if Aguero will keep up the face and put up a fight for the 2020 Golden Boot Award.



Danny Ings, Southampton

Nobody has mentioned Ings enough this season, but his 15 goals are more than a lot of big-name players. Even after failing to get on the score sheet in his final three games before the break, Ings is still in the Golden Boot race. With Southampton appearing to be safe, Ings could have the freedom to be aggressive and chase more goals late in the season.



