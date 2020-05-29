Sergio Aguero, known as Kun Aguero, is one of the greatest strikers and here is all about his net worth and more

Net Worth (2020) $80million Salary (2020) $17million Age 31 Date of Birth 2 June, 1988 International team Argentina Current club Manchester City

Aguero wears “Kun” on his shirt jersey due to his love for an anime character.

He is widely considered as one of the best strikers ever from the Premier League and in Argentine history.

Net worth

The net worth of Sergio Aguero is predicted to be around $80million in 2020.

Aguero was placed ninth in Forbes’ list of Highest-Paid Soccer Players 2018 after raking in $23.5million. Out of that amount, $17million came from salary and bonuses.

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates scoring his first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

In 2018, Aguero signed a new contract with Man City that nets him a whopping salary of £230,135-per-week in Manchester City.

Career and Achievements

Aguero began his career at Independiente.

On 5 July 2003, he became the youngest player to play in the Argentine Primera División at 15 years and 35 days, breaking the record held by Diego Maradona.

In 2006, he moved to La Liga side Atlético Madrid, for a transfer fee of €23million.

Aguero established himself as one of the best young players in Europe and won the Don Balón Award, Tuttosport Golden Boy and World Soccer Young Player of the Year.

Atletico de Madrid’s Kun Aguero celebrates after scoring their first goal against Almeria (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Aguero scored 101 goals in 234 appearances for Atlético, while winning the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup.

The Argentine moved to Manchester City in July 2011 for an undisclosed fee in the region of £35million. On the last day of his debut season with the club, he scored a 94th-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers that earned City its first league title in 44 years.

In the 2014-15 season, he won the Premier League Golden Boot. In November 2017, Aguero became Manchester City’s all-time highest goal-scorer, scoring his 178th City goal against Napoli.

He was named to the PFA Team of the Year in 2017–18 and 2018–19. Aguero is currently the 4th highest goalscorer in Premier League history, and the highest non-English scorer in the history of the competition, with 180 goals in the division.

Manchester City’s Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho (L) carries the Community Shield trophy as Manchester City’s Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero stands by the League Cup Trophy during a stage presentation following an open-top bus parade through Manchester (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He also holds the record for most hat-tricks in the Premier League, with twelve.

International career

At the international level, Aguero represented the Argentina under-20 team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005 and in 2007, winning both tournaments.

He played at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, scoring two goals in the 3–0 semi-final win against Brazil as Argentina went on to win the gold medal.

Sergio Aguero (R) celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring against Qatar during their Copa America football tournament group match at the Gremio Arena in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on June 23, 2019. (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP)

Aguero was selected to represent the senior team in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the 2011 Copa América, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the 2015 Copa América, and the Copa América Centenario, reaching the finals of the latter three tournaments.

He also participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he scored his first and second World Cup goals for Argentina, and the 2019 Copa América.

Personal Life

Kun married Gianinna Maradona, the youngest daughter of Argentine footballer Diego Maradona. On 19 February 2009, Gianinna gave birth to their son, Benjamín, in Madrid.

Maradona was there for the birth of his first grandson, while Aguero, then 20, missed Atlético’s training session earlier in the day. Atlético offered their congratulations in a statement on their official website. However, Aguero and Gianinna separated in 2012 after four years together.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero (top-R), son in law of Al-Wasl club’s Argentinian head coach Diego Maradona, sits next to his son Benjamin (L) (Photo credit should read -/AFP/GettyImages)

Aguero’s nickname “Kun”, which features on his shirt, dates back to his childhood.

It was first given to him by his grandparents, due to a resemblance to the character “Kum-Kum”. The character was from Aguero’s favourite cartoon show.

He stated, “I have grown to appreciate it because it’s unique. It’s not every day an athlete is nicknamed after a cartoon character!”

Aguero has a tattoo on the inside of his right arm inscribed in Tengwar—a form of writing invented by J. R. R. Tolkien in The Lord of the Rings—that transliterates roughly to ‘Kun Aguero’ in the Latin script.

He also has a tattoo on his left arm of his son’s name and date of birth.

Dalma Maradona (L), daughter of Diego Maradona, and her nephew Benjamin Aguero (C), son of Giannina Maradona and Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Aguero shares a close friendship with Lionel Messi, his regular roommate during outings for the national team since 2005.

He described Messi as being “like a brother” in his 2014 autobiography, Born to Rise. It also contains a foreword written by Messi.

Just like other footballers, Aguero has also cashed in on endorsements. He is the face of long-time boot sponsor Puma. In 2011, he signed a $6.2 million three-year boot deal with Puma.

The 31-year-old wears Puma ONE 20.1 football boots in 2019/20.

Aguero completed a record-breaking 12th hat-trick in January 2020, also becoming the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history. To honour the achievement, Puma presented the Argentinian with a pair of special edition Puma ONE.

Sergio Aguero has a special tattoo on his right hand. (Photo by Bruna Prado/Getty Images)

He has deals with Pepsi and Nissan and is associated with EA Sports.

Charity Work

The Argentine striker has worked with the Leo Messi Foundation and the Teenage Cancer Trust. Aguero has invested in cancer treatment, children, their welfare and civil rights.

What cars does Aguero own?

His collection of cars includes Ferrari GTC 4 Lusso, Lamborghini Aventador, Nissan GT-R Nismo, Range Rover Lumma CLR SV. It is worth mentioning that Aguero did crash this car in October 2019, writing off the custom Range Rover.

He is known to come to training in his Ferrari GTC 4 Lusso.

