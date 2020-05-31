Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang is one of the greatest strikers and here is all about his net worth and more

Net Worth (2020) $20million Salary (2020) $12.8million Age 30 Date of Birth 18 June 1989 International team Gabon Current club Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang plays as a centre forward and is the captain of both English Premier League club Arsenal and the Gabonese national team.

He is widely considered as one of the best strikers ever from the Premier League and in Gabonese history.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrates after scoring in the Europa League (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Net worth

Aubameyang has a salary of £200,000 a week at Arsenal. He is certainly one of the richest players of Africa and the Premier League as well.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a net worth estimated to be $20million in 2020.

Personal Life

Born in Laval, France Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the son of former Gabonese international Pierre Aubameyang and has been named after his father as well.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the Premier League (Getty)

He is the younger half-brother of Catilina Aubameyang and Willy Aubameyang, who have both played for A.C. Milan youth teams. His mother is of Spanish descent.

Career and Achievements

Aubameyang began his senior career at AC Milan, eventually being promoted to the first team in 2008 after impressing as a member of the club’s youth set up where his brothers were a part of as well.

Despite never making any appearances, he had a series of loan spells in France. His loan move to Ligue 1 team Saint-Ettiene was made the transfer permanent in 2011.

Saint-Etienne’s Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (foreground) celebrates after scoring a goal (Photo credit should read THIERRY ZOCCOLAN/AFP/GettyImages)

During his time at the French club, Aubameyang helped the club win the French Cup and was honoured in the Ligue 1 Team of The Season.

Aubameyang joined Borussia Dortmund in 2013, where he finished as the league’s top goal scorer in the 2016-17 season and won the DFB-Pokal title. He also became the club’s sixth all-time top goalscorer.

In 2018, Aubameyang signed for English team Arsenal in a deal worth £56million (€64million), making him the most expensive Gabonese player of all time and all then breaking the English club’s then transfer record.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates a goal during a Champions League group H match (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

In his first full season in England with Arsenal, he won the Premier League Golden Boot which he had shared with Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

He also helped the club reach the finals of Europa League in 2019.

International career

His international career has been stellar as well. Aubameyang made his debut for the Gabon national team in 2009 at just 19. He ranks as their top all-time scorer having registered 25 goals in 63 games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the greatest African strikers of this generation (Getty)

Auba has featured in three African Cup of Nations and has captained in those tournaments, as well as the 2012 Summer Olympics at London.

For his performances in the AFCON 2015 Aubameyang was named as the African Footballer of the Year. Thus becoming the first Gabonese player to win the award.

Aubameyang’s main brand affiliation is that of popular American sports brand Nike.

Nike released the Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 ‘GabonPanther’ football cleats, modelled after the Black Panther and Aubameyang which came out in the same year as the release of the Marvel movie Black Panther.

He wore a mask on the pitch in order to promote the boots and the brand as a celebration for his goals in the Europa League.

What cars does Aubameyang drive?

Aubameyang famously drove his £150,000-valued gold Range Rover Sport to the Dortmund airport to complete his move to Arsenal. It is believed that he owns a car collection worth over £1m.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrives in a Lamborghini car at the main entrance to Borussia Dortmund’s training grounds (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

After selling his Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, Aubameyang bought a new model. He added a black Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 to his collection and dubbing it the Batmobile. This doubles with his famous celebrations on the pitch as various superheroes.

When choosing which car to drive, Aubameyang has plenty of options including two Porsche Panameras and a Ferrari 488 Spider. These sit alongside a Ferrari 458 Italia, a gold Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2 and a gold Audi R8 V10 Plus.

Auba also has a Lamborgini gold Urus which he has driven recently.

The Lamborghini Urus car of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Nike Controversy

There has been a marketing controversy around the Gabonese skipper. Aubameyang got into trouble for showing off his Nike shoes publicly when he was playing with Borussia Dortmund.

The reason he got into so much trouble was that Dortmund was sponsored by Puma, who are rivals of Nike.

However, his Nike endorsement definitely adds to his entire net worth and is currently Nike’s brand ambassador. He has also appeared in their advertisements from time to time on UK television.