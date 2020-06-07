Mohamed Salah is arguably one of the greatest Egyptian players of all-time, and here is all about his net worth and more

Net Worth (2020) $70million Salary (2020) $23.1million Age 27 Date of Birth 15 June, 1992 International team Egypt Current club Liverpool

Net worth

The net worth of Mohamed Salah in 2020 is estimated to be around $70million. Forbes also ranked him as the 34th highest-paid athlete in the world in the same year.

He was also ranked 100th in the “Celebrity 100” list by Forbes. It is estimated that the Egyptian earned $35.1m in the year 2020.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his team’s fourth goal against Southampton (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Of that, $23.1m came from his salary and winnings while he brought in $12m through endorsements.

Club Career

Salah started his senior career with Egyptian side El Mokawloon. In 2012, he signed for the Swiss giants, Basel FC for an undisclosed fee.

Mohamed Salah runs during a friendly match between Hamburger and FC Basel (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

After spending two years in Switzerland, the Egyptian’s performances piqued the interest of Chelsea and he joined them in 2014.

However, he was underutilized in his debut season under Jose Mourinho.

He was loaned out to Fiorentina in Serie A after his first season with Chelsea. Scoring six goals from 16 appearances wasn’t still enough for the Egyptian to return to England.

Mohamed Salah during a pre-season match between Werder Bremen and Chelsea (Photo by Martin Stoever/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Consequently, he was shipped to AS Roma and after a great season, the Italian club signed him.

Following his role in helping Roma to a second-place finish, Salah returned to the Premier League with Liverpool for a then club-record fee.

Salah wreaked havoc with Liverpool in his second spell in England. He broke the PL record for most goals in a 38 game season and the went on to win the Golden Boot.

His performances didn’t go unnoticed and he was handed several individual accolades, including the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and he had also come third in the 2018 Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

Mohamed Salah (C) raises the European Champion Clubs’ Cup as he celebrates (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2018-19 season, he helped his club finish second to Manchester City and win the UCL trophy in Madrid after defeating Tottenham.

He also jointly won the PL Golden Boot award that season along with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

International Career

Salah has been a common face in the Egyptian team since his youth days. He and represented Egypt in the 2012 London Olympics and was also named as the CAF Most Promising African Talent in the same calendar year.

He had also helped his team reach the final of the African Cup of Nations in 2017. Salah was hailed as a national hero after helping Egypt secure the CAF qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and finishing as the top scorer during the qualification tournament.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Salah has been named the CAF African Footballer of the Year consecutively for 2 years, 2017 and 2018 and as the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

He was also selected in the Africa Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament and CAF Team of the Year in 2018.

Personal Life of Mo Salah

Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly was born on 15 June 1992 in Nagrig, Basyoun, Egypt.

He married his wife, Maggi, in 2013. The couple’s daughter, Makka, was born in the year 2014.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool speaks to his family after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Salah has a sponsorship deal with Adidas. He wears Adidas X18 cleats. Salah is also the most followed Egyptian on Instagram with over 30million followers.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool wins the trophy for the FIFA Puskas Award 2018 during the The Best FIFA Football Awards Show at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Salah has been the brand ambassador of Vodafone Egypt since 2018.

Charitable Work

Salah has been involved in a lot of charity work in his hometown Nagrig. He has been credited with the revitalization of a university and an ambulance unit.

His family was robbed by a thief while they were in Egypt. The culprit was later apprehended. His father wanted to press charges, but Salah was against it. He also helped the thief financially and found him a job.

Salah donated a replica shirt to a young supporter, Mohamed Abdel Karim. The youngster’s picture became viral as he wore a jumper reading Salah’s name and shirt number but couldn’t afford to buy his Liverpool jersey due to poverty.

Moreover, Mohamed Salah has helped more than 450 families by giving them monthly allowances and he also helped the government by donating approximately $300,000 when the country was undergoing a debt crisis.