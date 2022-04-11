Ranking the 10 Best Manchester United Players of all time

Manchester United is one of the most successful teams in England and one of the most popular ones globally. Several great players have donned the Red-White jersey over the years. Read on to learn more about the 10 best Manchester United players of all time.

Manchester United is a club full of history and accolades. Some great players came to United and showed their class on the pitch; some came as an unknown and became a legend at the club; some academy graduates showed the power of local youth through their influence on the pitch.

Today, we will take a look at the 10 Best Manchester United players of all time. Without further ado, let’s get started!

10. David Beckham (1992–2003)

David Beckham had incredible accuracy in crosses and free-kicks. (Credit: Manchester United)

One of the most famous stars of this generation, David Beckham, is a product of the Manchester United youth academy. After starting in 1992, the Englishman developed himself as an elegant right-winger. The unique abilities of Beckham during his playing career were: vision, exceptional crossing range, free-kick taking and passing as good as his skills in casinos like spinsify.com

He secured 85 goals and 109 assists in 388 matches, mainly operating from the right midfield and right-wing spot. Beckham won 6 English Premier Leagues, 1 Champions League, 2 English FA Cups, 4 English Super Cups and 1 Intercontinental Cup. David Beckham is 10th on the 10 Best Manchester United players of all-time list.

9. Cristiano Ronaldo (2003–2009, 2021–)

Cristiano Ronaldo during his first spell at Manchester United. (Picture was taken from fotmob.com)

Currently considered one of the greatest of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was unknown to the large football community when Sir Alex Ferguson signed him in 2003. He was a talented youngster, but his work rate made him unique. His skills during the first spell include fast pace, physical ability, dribbling, step-overs, long-range shooting, intelligence and hunger for goal.

After spending six years at Old Trafford and bagging a handful of significant accolades, he moved to Madrid in 2009. But the lethal goal scorer returned to his old club in 2021. It remains to be seen how big of an impact he leaves in this spell. Ronaldo has scored 136 goals and given 71 assists in 3265 across all competitions for United.

He won 3 Premier League titles, 2 English League Cups, 1 English FA Cup, 2 English Super Cup, 1 Champions League and 1 Club World Cup. Ronaldo is 8th in the 10 Best Manchester United players of all-time list. As the Portugues hasn’t finished yet, he has a chance to improve his ranking.

8. Bryan Robson (1981–1994)

Bryan Robson directing his teammates. (Picture was taken from weallfollowunited.com)

Bryan Robson came to Manchester United from West Brom in 1981. The box-to-box midfielder was energetic, intelligent, and hard-working. He predicted the opponent’s behaviour by scanning the game, which helped him get to the right spot at the right time.

After becoming the team captain in 1993, Robson led his team to an FA Cup triumph. However, he had to wait a long time for his next title. Under Ferguson, he developed his skills and improved his game. Despite playing a deep-lying role, he bagged 44 goals and two assists in 201 matches.

Robson won 2 English Championships, 1 English FA Cup, 3 English League Cups, 4 English Super Cups and 1 European title. Bryan Robson is no. 8th in the 10 Best Manchester United players of all-time list.

7. Roy Keane (1973–1982)

Roy Keane in action for Manchester United. (Credit: AFP)

Roy Keane didn’t have the shiny superstar personality like his other teammates, but he surely knew how to get the job done. Keane’s arrogant attitude and winning mentality helped United win the midfield battles. His work rate, stamina, physicality, energy, and tacking power made him a threatening figure for opponents.

Keane was a ferocious leader who captained men more skilful and technical than him, but none had his charisma. He mostly [played a deep-lying role but never hesitated to take shots whenever he saw any openings.

Scoring 51 goals and securing 36 assists in 471 matches, Keane helped his team secure 7 Premier Leagues, 1 Champions League, 4 English FA Cups, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 4 English Super Cup. Roy Keane is no. 6th in the 10 Best Manchester United players of all-time list.

6. Sir Bobby Charlton (1974–1985)

Sir Bobby Charlton advancing with the ball. (Picture was taken from manchestereveningnews.co.uk)

Sir Bobby Charlton is an English world cup winner who spent the peak years of his club career at Manchester United. Known for his ferocious long-range shots, high accuracy passing abilities, athleticism and stamina, Charlton mainly operated as a versatile player, playing from attacking midfielder and forward positions as required.

He scored 145 goals in 471 matches across all competitions helping the Red Devils secure 3 English League titles, 1 FA Cup and 1 European Cup. The 1966 Ballon d’Or winner is still considered one of the most famous figures in the English club’s history. Hence, we have placed Sir Bobby Charlton in the 2nd spot in the 10 Best Manchester United players list.

5. Eric Cantona (1992–1997)

Eric Cantona’s career was full of controversies. (Credit: Premier League)

French star Eric Cantona dominated English football during his time with Manchester United. Filled with attitude and charisma, “King Eric” was physically strong, tall, hard-working and a ‘no-bullshit’ striker. The Frenchman scored 81 goals and secured 62 goals during his time, helping the team win 5 English League titles, 2 English FA Cups, and 5 English Super Cups.

Even though the ferocious striker didn’t win any European title, he profoundly influenced United’s treble-winning team. Eric Cantona is 6th on the 10 Best Manchester United players list.

4. Wayne Rooney (1956–1957)

Wayne Rooney celebrating his goal. (Credit: Alex Livesey/Getty)

Wayne Rooney was signed by Manchester United in 2004. Since then, he improved his qualities, developed new goal-scoring skills, and became the top scorer of Manchester United. Known for his creativity, pace, fitness and physicality, Rooney could play anywhere on the front line, making him a prize asset for then-manager Alex Ferguson.

Rooney bagged 253 goals (Record highest scorer for United) and 146 assists in 559 matches. He helped his team secure 5 Premier League titles, 1 Champions League, 4 League Cups, 4 English Super Cups, 1 FA Cup, 1 Europa League title and 1 Club World Cup. Wayne Rooney is no. 5 in the 10 Best Manchester United players of all-time list.

3. Paul Scholes (1997–2008)

Manchester United’s Paul Scholes celebrates scoring his side’s first goal Mandatory (Credit: Action Images / Jason Cairnduff)

One of the most influential midfielders in modern football, Paul Scholes, started his journey from Manchester United’s youth academy and became one of the best during his peak years. Considered a benchmark for attacking midfielders, some of Scholes’ special abilities involved creativity, composure, vision, passing and shooting.

Scoring 152 goals and bagging 76 assists in 713 matches, he helped his team secure 11 Premier League trophies, 2x Champions League titles, 4 English FA Cups, 2 English League Cups, and 5 English Super Cups and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. Paul Scholes has secured the no. 4 spot in the 10 Best Manchester United players of all-time list, an idol for several current United players.

2. George Best (1963–1974)

George Best was a left-winger for Manchester United. (Credit:mountroyalsoccer.com)

Coming out of the Manchester United youth team, George Best developed himself as one of the best in his span. His time at United lasted for 11 years, and in that spell, the influence he left on the club was immense. Operating mainly from the left-wing, George Best’s unique abilities involved skilful scribbling, pace, feints and goal-scoring.

Scoring 137 goals in 353 matches across all competitions, the Englishman helped the Red Devils secure 2 English league titles, 1 FA Cup, 2 English Super Cup and one European Cup. His status reached heights in the 60s when he used to humiliate defences for fun. The 1968 Ballon d’Or winner has secured the 1st spot in the 10 Best Manchester United players of all-time list.

1. Ryan Giggs (1990–2014)

Ryan Giggs is Manchester United’s record appearance maker. (Image: Getty)

One of the most influential figures in modern football, Ryan Giggs, was a product of the Manchester United youth team. Ryan Giggs was a technically gifted all-around player who excelled in the left midfield role. Playing in different positions like a deep-lying midfielder, central midfielder or full-back, Giggs ticks the box of a versatile player as well.

His creativity, vision, pace, intelligence, and stamina helped him take on defenders. He excelled in goal-scoring and assisting roles, making him a unique player. He secured 164 goals and 255 assists in 947 matches (Record highest appearances for United) across all competitions, helping the Red Devils secure 13 Premier League titles, 2 Champions Leagues, 4 English FA Cup winners, 4 English League Cup winners, 9 English Super Cups, 1 Uefa Supercup, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 1 Club World cup.

He helped the English team gain the title of best in the world; hence we have placed him in the no. 1 spot on the 10 Best Manchester United players.

Read More: