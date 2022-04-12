Ranking the 10 Best Liverpool Players of all time

Globally, Liverpool FC has become one of the most successful clubs, courtesy of the fantastic players who played for them. Let’s find out the top 10 best Liverpool players of all time.

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC has won nineteen League titles, seven FA Cups, a record nine League Cups and fifteen FA Community Shields, six European Cups (Record for an English team), three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Only Manchester United have similar success as compared to the Reds in English football. All the glory has been possible because of some great players who featured for the club. Many came out of the academy structure; several were signed from foreign nations and domestic clubs. Some of them went on to earn a place on the greatest of all-time list. So without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Jamie Carragher (1988–1996)

Jamie Carragher hods the record for highest appearances for Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher‘s career is so extensive that he has experienced playing in several roles. Initially, he started as a striker, but in the middle of his career, he turned into a midfielder, and in later years, he played in all the defensive roles. While playing as a full-back, he was known as a “limited defender” because of his lack of skills and pace.

But he became a top-level player while playing centre-back. Putting in 737 appearances, Carragher remains Liverpool’s longest-serving footballer. His accolades include 1 Champions League, 2 English FA Cups, 3 English League Cups, 1 Uefa Cup, 2 Uefa Super Cups and 2 English Super Cups.

9. Phil Neal (1974–1985)

Phil Neal in action for Liverpool. (Credit: thisisanfield.com)

During his illustrious 11 year career, Phil Neal won everything with Liverpool. Apart from running down the wing with aggression and venom, Neil was known for his goal-scoring abilities in important games. During his Liverpool days, his nickname was ‘Zico’, referring to the legendary Brazilian midfielder.

Scoring 41 goals in 445 matches, he helped his team win 8 English Champions, 4 European Cups, 4 English League Cups, 5 English Super Cups, 1 Uefa Cup and 1 Uefa Supercup.

8. Kevin Keegan (1971–1977)

Kevin Keegan is a 3 times English champion. (Credit: liverpoolecho.co.uk)

Two time Ballon d’Or winner Kevin Keegan spent six years at Liverpool and left a crucial mark in the club’s history through his contributions. Keegan played in the midfield role for Scunthorpe United before coming to Liverpool. But when the player realised his true potential, he transformed into a striker.

The Englishman has incredible pace and intelligence that enabled him to take advantage of tight gaps in the defence line. Bagging 95 goals and 59 assists in 303 matches, Keegan helped the Reds win 3 English Champions, 1 English FA Cup, 2 Uefa Cups, and 4 English Super Cups.

7. Graeme Souness (1978–1984)

Graeme Souness won three European titles. (Credit: YouTube/Dailymotion)

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness used to be a sensational midfielder before turning into a media personality. His incredible creativity, intelligence and passing abilities made him a midfield maestro. Playing from the most critical region on the field, he used to dictate the game’s pace.

He was the captain of the successful Liverpool team of the early 1980s and secured 3 European Cups, 5 English Champions, and 3 English Super Cups. Graeme Souness is 7th in the top 10 best Liverpool players of all time.

6. Billy Liddell (1938–1961)

Billy Liddell remained loyal to Liverpool throughout his career. (Credit: Liverpool FC)

A one-club man throughout his senior career, Billy Liddell was known for his intense physicality, pace and shooting power. Even though he mostly played on the wing, he was capable of playing other striking positions, making him a versatile asset.

The Scottish winger secured 215 goals in 492 matches for Liverpool, making him one of the top ten highest scorers of the club. Liddell was unlucky regarding his trophy cabinet as he only won the 1946–47 English First Division championship as a Reds star. Billy Liddell is 6th in the top 10 best Liverpool players of all time.

5. Alan Hansen (1977–1991)

Alan Hansen won 8 English top tier titles. (Credit: Liverpool FC)

Before Virgil van Dijk, Alan Hansen was the Liverpool centre-back who dominated world football. Apart from incredible physical abilities, he had exceptional game reading skills that helped him to get to the right place at the right moment.

He won everything during his glorious career spanning 597 matches as a Reds player. His accolades include 8 English Champions, 3 European Champion Clubs, 2 English FA Cups, 4 English League Cups, and 5 English Super Cups.

4. John Barnes (1987–1997)

John Barnes in action for Liverpool. (Credit: thisisanfield.com)

After joining Watford in 1987, John Barnes played a leading role in Liverpool’s attacks down the left flank. He had an excellent mixture of power, pace, ball control and dribbling skills that made him threatening to any defence.

Even though racial discrimination towards him became a crucial period in English football’s history, he will always be remembered as one of the best to ever don the Red jersey. Bagging 107 goals and 93 assists, he helped the team secure 2 English Champions, 2 English FA Cups, 1 English League Cup and 4 English Super Cups.

3. Ian Rush (1980–1986 & 1988–1996)

Ian Rush won 2 European titles with Liverpool. (Credit: edgar.ae)

Ian Rush played with several different clubs throughout his spell, but his time at Liverpool was the highlight of his career. Known to be a physically and technically strong striker, the Welshman scored 336 (Top scorer of the club) goals and assisted 74 more in 648 appearances, making him one of the most productive players in the history of the club.

He helped the team win 2 European Cups, 5 English Champions, 5 English League Cups, 3 English FA Cups, and 4 English Super Cups. Ian Rush is 3rd in the top 10 best Liverpool players of all time.

2. Steven Gerrard (1998–2015)

Steven Gerrard is Liverpool’s local lad. (Credit: Getty Images)

A local lad coming out of the academy structure, Steven Gerrard, was born to play for Liverpool. Considered to be one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, Gerrard did everything in his power to give Liverpool and its fans immense joy. Even though Gerrard was a box-to-box midfielder, he played several roles during his career as per the team’s requirements.

Apart from intelligence and high work ethic, Gerard was a leader. Only his presence on the field was used to boost the morale of his teammates. Gerrard was the catalyst of Liverpool’s famous comeback against one of the best AC Milan teams in the 2005 UEFA Champions League. Playing 710 matches in his favourite Red jersey, Gerrard scored 186 goals and gave 150 assists, helping the team win 1 Champions League, 2 English FA Cups, 3 English League Cups, 1 Uefa Cup, 2 Uefa Super Cups and 2 English Super Cup.

1. Kenny Dalglish (1977–1990)

Kenny Dalglish celebrating his goal. (Credit: thetimes.co.uk)

One of the most influential figures in Liverpool’s history, Kenny Dalglish, came to the club in 1977 and stayed until the end of his professional career in 1990. Having incredible skills, agility and pace, he mastered the technique of breaking defence.

He formed a lethal partnership with Ian Rush that became a formidable force. Playing 497 matches in the Red jersey, ‘King Kenny’ scored 161 goals and bagged 74 assists. As a Reds player, he lifted 8 English Champions, 3 European Cups, 2 English FA Cups, 4 English League Cups, 7 English Super Cups and 1 Uefa Supercup.

In the 1978 European Cup final, Dalglish’s winning goal made his legacy immortal. After retirement, he returned as a manager and came back to Liverpool.

Read More: