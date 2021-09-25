Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2021 – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Wife, Tattoos, Cars & More

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the best footballers in the world and has shined everywhere he has gone and has an incredibly high net worth as compared to the other footballers. One of the very few players to have played at the top in nearly every major European League, Ibrahimovic has gained quite a fan following on and off the pitch. Let us take a look at his net worth, salary, endorsements, family, tattoos, cars, and various other facets of his life.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Facts

Birth Place Malmo, Sweden Father’s Name Sefik Ibrahimovic Mother’s Name Jurka Gravic Star Sign Libra Net Worth $190million Age 39 Date of Birth Oct 3, 1981 Nationality Swedish Position Centre-forward Youth Clubs Malmo FF Senior Clubs Malmo (1999-2001), Ajax (2001-2004), Juventus (2004-2006), Inter Milan (2006-2009), Barcelona (2009-2011), AC Milan (2011-12, 2020- ), PSG (2012-2016), Manchester United (2016-2018), LA Galaxy (2018-2019) Achievements 5 time Top Scorer (Ligue 1- 2013, 2014, 2016 Serie A- 2012, 2009), 14 Swedish Footballer of the Year (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020), 1 FIFA Puskas Award (2013), 1 La Liga, 4 Serie A, 4 Ligue 1, 2 Eredivisie, 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup Wife Helena Seger Children Two Sponsorships Volvo, Vitamin Well Sports, Microsoft Xbox, Nike Social Media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Net Worth and Salary

One of the richest football players in the world, Ibrahimovic has a net worth of nearly $190million. The centre-forward is currently earning £187,000-per-week at AC Milan and earns £9.7million per year.

Ibrahimovic has a net worth of $190million

However, given the fact that the Swede has been a professional player for nearly 22 years, he has culminated a lot of wealth and has a lot of assets to his name.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic club career

A true journeyman, Zlatan first made his name in the youth set up of Malmo FF and was later promoted to the club’s senior team. After a successful two years at the Swedish club, Ibrahimovic was signed by Dutch club Ajax. His skill on the ball, goal-scoring ability, and aerial awareness was admired a lot by the people at the club, however, he left the club in 2004 to join Serie A giants Juventus.

Zlatan at Ajax

The Turin-based club signed the player for £10.8million, a huge fee at the time. However, although Zlatan did his job well at the club and won two Scudettos, they were stripped off the club due to an impending case on Juventus. Zlatan left the club and joined rivals Inter Milan.

In August 2006, Ibrahimovic made his bow for Inter Milan and also scored in his Serie A debut with the Nerazzurri. He was the top scorer for the club in Serie A that year with 15 goals as helped them win the Scudetto. In 2007, he signed a new contract with the club that made him the highest-paid footballer at the time. Jose Mourinho also loved the player during his tenure with the club, as Ibrahimovic was a vital part of his side.

In 2009, Ibrahimovic signed for Barcelona and played as a striker under Pep Guardiola. However, things soon turned sour between the two, and the Swede was sent out on loan to AC Milan in the following season. Ibrahimovic later completed a permanent transfer to AC Milan in 2011, and he ended the season by being the top scorer in the Serie A with 28 goals to his name.

Zlatan joined Barcelona in 2009

In 2012, PSG signed the then 30-year-old for €20million and he was made the best-paid footballer in the world behind Samuel Eto’o. In his four years at the French capital, Ibrahimovic won the Ligue 1 every single year while he also won the top-scorer award in three seasons. A behemoth of a striker, Ibrahimovic excelled at the club but could not get them European glory.

In 2016 he signed for Premier League club Manchester United. Although he spent only two seasons at the club, he was loved by the fans for his magnanimous personality and his charming interviews. Although he could not get the Old Trafford outfit a league title, he was a crucial part of their Europa League winning squad in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Later, in 2018, Ibrahimovic signed for LA Galaxy and made the fans wild on his debut as he scored two goals, including a 45-yard volley, and completed a come-back as the club won 4-3 against Los Angeles FC. In 2019 he was made the team captain and scored 26 goals that year. In 2020, he left the club to sign for AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic increased his net worth and fame after his move to LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic International career

Ibrahimovic made his international debut in 2001 against the Faroe Islands and played his first competitive game in 2002 against Azerbaijan. He was selected in the country’s 2002 World Cup squad but they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Senegal.

2004 saw a lot of sorrow for Ibrahimovic as he was selected to play in the 2004 European Championship but missed a crucial penalty in the quarter-final against the Netherlands, who eventually eliminated them.

Zlatan is the highest goal-scorer in the national football team of Sweden

Ibrahimovic failed to shine in the 2006 World Cup as well as he did not score a single goal in the competition and was eventually eliminated in the Round of 16 by hosts Germany.

Although Ibrahimovic performed well at the 2008 Euros, his team could not manage the same, and they were eliminated in the group stage itself. In 2012, Ibrahimovic was named as the captain of his national team and performed brilliantly. However, like 2008, his team could not pull through and were sent home in the group stage itself.

The 2016 Euros saw Sweden finish bottom of their group, and Ibrahimovic subsequently announced his retirement after playing for over 15 years for his country. Ibrahimovic ended his international career as the 6th highest appearance and the highest goal-scorer (62) in the national team’s history.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Family, Wife and Personal Life

Ibrahimovic was born on Oct 3, 1981 to Sefik Ibrahimovic and Jurka Gravic in Malmo, Sweden. The 39-year-old has one sibling called Sanela and four half-siblings. In 2002, he met Helena Seger, and the pair got married four years later in 2006. In the same year, they had their first child, a boy named Maximilian Ibrahimovic. In 2008, they had their second child, another boy named Vincent Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic with his wife Helena Seger and his two sons

Helena Seger is a businesswoman and a former model but she has also been there for Zlatan through thick and thin and is often seen with him on their family trips to America, Sweden, and several other countries.

The Swede has plenty of sponsorships deals across the globe. Currently, he is under contract with Nike. However, he has previously been contracted to both Adidas & Puma.

Ibrahimovic with the Nike Hypervenom boots

Apart from this, Ibrahimovic also has contracts with Volvo, Nivea, Vitamin Well Sports, and gaming console manufacturing company Microsoft Xbox. However, there is no information on his earnings from these endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Popular Culture

The name ‘Zlatan’ was trademarked in May 2003 at the Swedish patent & Registration Office for ‘most likely being perceived as Zlatan Ibrahimovic’, courtesy of which he receives exclusive rights to his name.

The Swedish post office in 2014 issued a set of five postage stamps featuring Ibrahimovic. He also features in the EA Sports FIFA video games series. In February 2016, Auto Images (a Swedish Production company) released a documentary of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, titled ‘Becoming Zlatan’.

Zlatan’s documentary ‘Becoming Zlatan’

In 2019, a statue of Ibrahimovic was unveiled outside Malmo’s stadium to commemorate his footballing services. The statue is 8ft 9 inches and weighs almost 500 kilograms.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tattoos

Ibrahimovic has 12 tattoos on his body. He has his surname tattooed in Arabic on the right arm along with his sons’ names Maximilian and Vincent. His lower back has the Buddhist tattoo ‘Five Deva Faces Yantra’, which represents wind, water, fire, creative perception & space.

On his back, he has the tattoo of a roaring lion. Another Buddhist tattoo, Ibrahimovic also has the ‘Yant Prajao Khao Nirote’ on his upper right arm, which represents stopping the suffering of a family. He also has the phrase ‘Only God can Judge me’ tattoo on his rib cage.

Zlatan Ibrahimovich has 12 tattoos

Lastly, Ibrahimovic also has tattoos depicting a feather, a Koi fish, Polynesian tribal, and ace of hearts and clubs.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Cars

The Swede has several cars in his lavish homes around the world. He has a Porsche 918 Spyder, Ferrari Monza SP2, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari Enzo Ferrari, Ferrari 488 Pista while he also has several Volvo cars due to his sponsorship deal with them.

Ibrahimovic with one of his Ferrari’s

He currently owns the Volvo ZC70 as part of an endorsement deal. Besides this, he also has a Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale, Lamborghini Urus SUV, Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Design Edition.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Social Media

Ibrahimovic is active on all three major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 7.6 million Here Instagram 49.3 million Here Facebook 37 million Here

