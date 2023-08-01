Zeki Amdouni 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Zeki Amdouni is a Swiss professional footballer who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Burnley and for the Switzerland national team, and in this blog, let us get to know about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Zeki Amdouni, born on December 4, 2000, is a professional footballer from Switzerland known for playing as a forward. He started his football journey as a youth product of various clubs, including Servette, Meyrin, and Étoile Carouge.

He joined Burnley in July 2023. With his promising talent and goal-scoring abilities, football fans and pundits alike have high expectations for Mohamed Zeki Amdouni’s future in both club and international football.

Zeki Amdouni has a net worth of $500k. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Zeki Amdouni Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Geneva, Switzerland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth $500 K Age 22 Birthday 4 December 2000 Nationality Turkish/ Swiss Position Forward Senior Clubs Étoile Carouge, Stade Lausanne Ouchy, Lausanne-Sport, Basel, Burnley Achievements 1x Europa League runner-up1x Relegated from 2nd league1x Best assist provider Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Zeki Amdouni’s Net Worth and Salary

The player has accumulated a decent net worth of $500,000. His great on-field talent is certainly a factor in his financial success, even though specifics about his remuneration are still unknown. His estimated market value ranges from €1.80 million to €3.1 million, underscoring his appeal in the football market. Amdouni has now been recognized as a prospective asset in the football world thanks to his performance and potential.

Zeki Amdouni Club Career

Amdouni started his senior football career with Étoile Carouge, a team in Switzerland’s 1. Liga. In the Swiss Challenge League in 2019, he relocated to Stade Lausanne Ouchy, and in the Swiss Super League in 2021, he joined Lausanne-Sport.

Amdouni made a key decision to join Basel’s first team for the 2022–23 season after making an impression with Lausanne–Sport. The youthful attacker agreed to a two-year loan with a club purchase option. His ability to score goals was demonstrated during Basel’s run in the UEFA Europa Conference League, where he scored seven goals in eight games and tied Arthur Cabral of Fiorentina for the league’s top goal scorer honours.

Zeki Amdouni has already completed the medical tests as new Burnley player as he joins from FC Basel. 🟣🩺



Official statement to follow. pic.twitter.com/ux8VOCcjKd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

Amdouni eventually signed a four-year contract with Basel after they exercised their option to purchase him. Despite a successful season with Basel, Amdouni’s journey took another turn, and on July 19, 2023, he signed a five-year contract with Burnley, a Premier League club newly promoted to the top flight.

Zeki Amdouni International Career

Amdouni is of mixed Turkish and Tunisian ancestry. He played for Turkey U21 before switching back to Switzerland U21 after first representing Switzerland at the U20 level. On September 27, 2022, he made his senior international debut for Switzerland against the Czech Republic in a UEFA Nations League game. He also scored his first goal for Switzerland in a 5-0 win over Belarus in a 2024 European Championship qualification game.

Zeki Amdouni Family

Zeki Amdouni, who was born on December 4th, 2000 in Geneva, Switzerland, has kept his family life secret and hasn’t revealed any specifics about his parents or siblings. Despite the lack of material that is readily accessible, it is clear that his family’s support has been crucial to his football career. Zeki’s skill and commitment on the pitch are evidence of the foundation his family provided for him to develop his love of the game.

Zeki Amdouni joined Burnley in July 2023. (Photo by GERRIT VAN KEULEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Zeki Amdouni’s Girlfriend

Zeki Amdouni is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.

Zeki Amdouni’s sponsors and endorsements are not specifically disclosed anywhere. Professional soccer players frequently sign endorsement contracts and work with several brands, but Zeki Amdouni’s exact sponsorships have not been widely published or made public. As athletes progress in their careers and acquire more notoriety and acclaim, sponsorship arrangements are frequently established.

Zeki Amdouni Cars and Tattoos

There is not much information available about his cars but he is likely to own at least one. The 22-year-old striker does not have any tattoos on his body at the moment.

