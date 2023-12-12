Yoshinori Muto 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Yoshinori Muto, born on July 15, 1992, is a Japanese professional footballer, currently showcasing his skills as a forward and winger for Vissel Kobe in the Japanese League and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

After joining FC Tokyo in 2013, Yoshinori Muto made waves by scoring 13 goals in his first season, which earned him a spot in the J-League’s Best XI. In 2015, his skills brought him to Mainz 05 of the Bundesliga, where he made 72 appearances and scored 23 goals.

In August 2018, he was signed by Newcastle United of the Premier League, and then he was loaned to Eibar. Muto joined Vissel Kobe in 2021. He made his international debut for Japan in 2014, and he went on to play for them in both the 2019 Asian Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Yoshinori Muto in action during the warm-up during the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal CF and SD Eibar. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Yoshinori Muto and Wiki

Birth Place Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth £8.5 Million Age 31 Birthday 15 July 1992 Nationality Japanese Position Winger Senior Clubs FC Tokyo, Mainz 05, Newcastle United, Eibar, and Vissel Kobe. Achievements 1X JAPANESE CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Yoshinori Muto’s Net Worth and Salary

With a salary of 3.1 million pounds and a net worth of 8.5 million pounds, Yoshinori Muto is a financial success in the football world. The market value of the Japanese forward, which is €1.80 million, is a reflection of both his skill and demand. Because of his on-field accomplishments, Muto has not only cemented his place in the sport but also his financial position in the professional football industry.

Yoshinori Muto Club Career

In 2013, Muto made his professional debut with FC Tokyo. He had an incredible first season, scoring 13 goals and earning a spot in the elite J-League Best XI. Muto made a big career move in May 2015 when he signed with Mainz 05 of the Bundesliga in Germany. He demonstrated his goal-scoring ability while he was there, most notably by scoring a hat-trick against FC Augsburg in a Bundesliga game.

After expressing interest, Newcastle United of the Premier League was able to hire Muto, which allowed him to make his English football debut in July 2018. Among the highlights of his time at Newcastle was his goal on his debut against Manchester United. A chapter in Muto’s career unfolded in September 2020 when he embarked on a loan to Spanish club Eibar for the 2020–21 season. Following his loan spell, he returned to Japan, joining Vissel Kobe in August 2021.

Yoshinori Muto has a net worth of £8.5 Million. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)

Yoshinori Muto International Career

In September 2014, Muto made his debut for the Japanese national team, playing in a number of friendlies. Among his noteworthy accomplishments are his calls up for the 2019 Asian Cup as a replacement and his representation of Japan in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Through his journey, Muto has demonstrated his skill and adaptability on the football fields of both his home country and other countries.

Yoshinori Muto Family

Born in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, on July 15, 1992, Yoshinori Muto keeps his family a secret. The gifted football player is transparent about his professional life, but sadly, details about his parents and siblings are still unknown. Muto’s dedication to the game is evident and draws in fans from all over the world, but he politely keeps the public away from the intimate parts of his life, especially his relationships with his family.

Yoshinori Muto’s Girlfriend

He managed to maintain a low profile in his personal life. Apart from his public sporting pursuits, Muto also enjoys the pleasures of fatherhood with a child, a treasured part of his life that is carefully kept out of the spotlight.

Yoshinori Muto joined Vissel Kobe in 2021. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)

He has maintained a low profile when it comes to his sponsorship and endorsement deals. Muto’s on-field skills garner attention, but his brand and endorsement relationships are discreet, allowing him to maintain a modicum of private professionalism in addition to his on-field accomplishments.

Yoshinori Muto Cars and Tattoos

Yoshinori Muto was born in Setagaya, Tokyo, on July 15, 1992. He keeps his body uncluttered and free of tattoos to emphasize his skill as a football player. When it comes to his preferred vehicle, Muto keeps his preferences under wraps, giving the football player the privacy he needs to move between his personal and professional lives.

Read More:

FAQs about Yoshinori Muto