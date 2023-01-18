Yassine Khalifi is a Moroccan professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Bundesliga club Bayer 04 Leverkusen and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Yassine Khalifi joined the Morocco league club Union Touarga from AM Football academy in 2022. He was scouted by the club’s staff and after getting impressed by the play style of the player, he was signed immediately to the team.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. He represents Morocco’s youth team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Yassine Khalifi Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Morocco Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday 9 August 2005 Nationality Moroccans Position Central-Midfielder Senior Clubs Union Touarga, AM Football Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Yassine Khalifi’s Net Worth and Salary

The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Yassine Khalifi Club Career

Yassine started to play football at Académie Mohammed VI de football at a young age. He played at all the levels of the club and gained promotion after playing at a decent level. He joined the Moroccan league club Union Touarga on 20 September 2022.

The young central midfielder is yet to make his league debut. He is patient enough and understands that the situation will change. The versatile midfielder has played as an attacking and also as a defensive midfielder.

Yassine Khalifi International Career

Yassine was called up for Morocco’s U17 team but failed to make his debut. He currently plays for the U20 team of Morocco. He made his debut and scored for the team on 22 July 2022 against Sudan U20 and the match ended in a 4-2 victory.

I’ve been asked to profile some of the up-and-coming talent coming out of Africa for The Guardian’s NextGen 2022



Here’s who made the cut (born in 2005):



– Clinton Duodu 🇬🇭

– Amadu Baldé 🇬🇼

– Yassine Khalifi 🇲🇦

– Beyatt Lekweiry 🇲🇷

– Kaka Sifumba 🇿🇦https://t.co/s8byi7KuKV — Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) September 28, 2022

Yassine Khalifi Family

Khalifi was born on 9 August 2005 in Morocco. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Yassine Khalifi’s Girlfriend

Yassine Khalifi is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Yassine Khalifi Cars and Tattoos

Yassine Khalifi has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Morocco. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

