Maksim Paskotši 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Maksim Paskotsi is an Estonian professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and for the Estonia national football team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Maksim Paskotsi was promoted to the senior team of Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 and is yet to appear in the Premier League. The tall centre-back is ranked high and the club hopes to make him stay for a long time.

The young player hopes to succeed under Antonio Conte and continuously works hard for that to happen. He represents Estonia’s football team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Maksim Paskotši Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Tallinn, Estonia Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £123k Age 19 Birthday 19 January 2003 Nationality Estonian Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Flora U19, Flora U212, Flora, Tottenham Hotspur Achievements 1x Estonian Super Cup winner

1x Estonian cup winner Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Maksim Paskotši Net Worth and Salary

Maksim is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £123k as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €200k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £46,800 per year playing for the English club Tottenham Hotspur. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.

Maksim Paskotši Club Career

Maksim began footballing at SK Everest Tallinn in 2011 and left the club after spending 3 years with the club. He joined the Estonia-based club Tallinna Kalev in 2014 and spent 4 years with the youths of the club. He signed for the Estonian club Flora in 2018 and went on to play for the U19 and U21 teams of the club since 2018.

🇪🇪🌟 18-year-old Maksim Paskotši will face Gareth Bale and Ben Davies as his Estonia side plays Wales at 7:45pm! pic.twitter.com/32109MCd8r — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) September 8, 2021

He made his senior debut for Flora in June 2020 against FC Elva in a cup match and the match ended in a 4-2 victory. He joined the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in September 2020 for an undisclosed transfer fee. The player made his debut for the club against Paços de Ferreira in a UEFA Conference League match on 29 August 2021 and the match ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Maksim Paskotši International Career

Maksim represented the U16 team of Estonia in 2018 and has appeared for the U17 team in 11 matches and has managed to score a goal. He made his International debut for the nation against the Czech Republic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match on 24 March 2021. He was a part of the Estonian squad that won the 2020 Baltic Cup.

Maksim Paskotši Family

Maksim was born in Tallinn on January 19, 2003. His parents struggled a lot to get him to the professional football level. They supported him both financially and emotionally. The other details of his family are still unknown, even their name.

Maksim Paskotši Girlfriend

Maksim Paskotši seems to be currently dating, which is evident from some of the pictures that he has shared through social media. Further details about his girlfriend are not available.

The net worth of Maksim Paskotši is estimated to be £123k as of 2022. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Maksim Paskotši Cars and Tattoos

Maksim Paskotši has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Tallinn. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

