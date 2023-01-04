Max Robson 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Max Robson is an English professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for the Premier League club Tottenham’s reserve team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Max Robson is a product of Tottenham’s youth academy and was promoted to the reserve team of the club in July 2021. The young player is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club.

He hasn’t represented the nation’s football team and is working hard to prove his worth to receive his call-up. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Max Robson is a product of Tottenham’s youth academy and was promoted to the reserve team of the club in July 2021. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Max Robson Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Haywards Heath, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth £302k Age 20 Birthday 17 October 2002 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Tottenham Hotspur Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Max Robson’s Net Worth and Salary

Max is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £302k as of 2022. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £98,800 per year playing for Tottenham Hotspur F.C. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.

Max Robson Club Career

Max began footballing at Tottenham’s youth academy at a younger age. He was promoted to the U18 team of the club in July 2019. He was considered one of the top performers in the squad and has scored 4 goals and assisted 5 goals in his 25 matches with the team and was promoted to the U23 team in July 2021.

He went on to make his Premier League 2 debut against Southampton’s reserve team on 7 February 2021. The match ended in a 1-1 draw and that became the only league appearance of that season. The next season he went on to make 9 appearances for the team.

Max Robson International Career

Max has not represented his nation’s team including the juniors at the international level. He is young and hopes that if he continues this form, he might get his call-up in the near future.

Max Robson Family

Max was born on 17 October 2002 in Haywards Heath, England. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. They have supported him both financially as well as mentally throughout his football journey. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Max Robson’s Girlfriend

Max Robson is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Max Robson is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @maxrobson10 Instagram)

The Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Max Robson Cars and Tattoos

Max Robson has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Haywards Heath. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

