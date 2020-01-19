Why West Brom must go all out to sign Dinamo Zagreb star Mislav Orsic

According to Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti (h/t The Birmingham Mail), West Brom are plotting a move for Dinamo Zagreb forward Mislav Orsic.

Mislav Orsic, 27, has been in sublime form for Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, scoring 11 goals in 13 league games this term.

A memorable hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League earlier this season further enhanced the 27-year-old’s reputation. The report adds that the Croatian club would accept any bids in the region of £10m.

As far as West Brom are concerned, they lead the way in the Championship. However, manager Slaven Bilic should do everything possible to bounce back to the deadly form they showcased initially.

Mislav Orsic of Dinamo Zagreb is challenged by Remo Freuler of Atalanta BC during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 26, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Getty Images)

Bilic has had West Brom playing an attacking, expansive brand of football in the Championship, with the players proving they can hurt any team. They are still a quality side who have good options across the pitch but in order to achieve automatic promotion, Bilic should look to add a couple of players this month.

Charlie Austin, Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu are the three senior strikers at Bilic’s disposal but none has been consistent. The Baggies have largely been free-scoring in the attack and an addition of a prolific goalscorer could take the team to a different level altogether.

That being said, West Brom must go all out to sign Mislav Orsic. The Croat has been in good goalscoring form this term, both domestically and in Europe. Being a versatile forward, he can play in numerous attacking positions.

Slaven Bilic has led West Brom to the top of the Championship table. (Image credit: Getty)

West Brom need someone who is a clear upgrade on the options they have and could feature in the Premier League next season.

Verdict

If the Baggies manage to get their hands on Orsic, it would be a good signing as the forward has proven himself both domestically and in Europe for Zagreb.