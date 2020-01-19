Why Chelsea must go all out to sign Robin Gosens

According to Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Daily Mail), Chelsea watched Atalanta star Robin Gosens in the club’s 5-0 demolition of Parma as they are in search of a new full-back.

The German impressed in the match as he scored and assisted in another comfortable victory for Atalanta. And Tuttomercato (h/t Daily Mail) claims that Chelsea and other Premier League outfits’ representatives were present to scout him.

Gosens, 25, who came through Fortuna Elten and Vitesse Arnheim’s youth ranks, has scored 7 and assisted 4 for the Italian outfit this season in all competitions. He has been impressive in the last three seasons since his arrival at Gewiss Stadium.

Robin Gosens (Image credit: Google)

He has featured in 16 league games so far and has helped the team reach the knockout stages of the Champions League despite the club losing the first three of their group-stage matches.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard’s side have shown less determination in the past few weeks after starting the season on a high note. Despite being inconsistent, the Blues have managed to stay at 4th position in the table.

However, after serving a one-window transfer ban, they are free to sign players this month after the CAS uplifted their restrictions. Therefore, with the window open to conduct business, Lampard must look to improve the depth in his squad.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard (Getty Images)

The Blues have ridden on the success of their youngsters so far and with half the season yet to be played, the youngsters may not be able to live up to the expectations without any proper backup.

Thus, the report suggests that the manager is on the lookout for a new full-back, who can consistently perform at a higher level. Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri’s future at the club is uncertain, with both of them on the fringes under Lampard.

Emerson has not yet convinced the manager to claim the spot for himself, whereas Alonso has fallen down the pecking order. In fact, the Spaniard is not even favoured by Lampard, as evident from his game time this season.

Robin Gosens (Image credit: Google)

Given Chelsea’s troubles in their backline, they are in need of a centre-back along with someone who can cover the left side of the defence. In that case, Atalanta’s Robin Gosens would fit the bill perfectly.

In 83 appearances for the Serie A side, he has scored 12 goals and provided 8 assists. This shows his ability to move forward and make major contributions to a team’s attack.

A versatile player, Gosens has come a long way from playing in the Netherlands’ lower divisions and is capable of taking huge strides at a higher level.

At Stamford Bridge, he would be a great addition to the squad and his inclusion would give a different dimension to their game.

Robin Gosens (Image credit: Google)

Read more

Verdict

Though Gosens may initially find it difficult to adjust to the conditions of the Premier League, he can go on to succeed in England given the quality he possesses.

Therefore, Chelsea must make no mistake in winning the race to sign the highly-rated German, who would be a great asset to the squad.