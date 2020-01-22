Why Tottenham should avoid signing Islam Slimani this month

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham are interested in signing Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, who is currently on loan at AS Monaco.

Islam Slimani, 31, has attracted interest from Tottenham recently after impressing for AS Monaco, scoring 7 goals in 11 starts. Aston Villa were also keen on the striker but the Algeria international’s physique suits Jose Mourinho’s criteria of wanting a real presence up top following Harry Kane’s injury, the report adds.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is desperately targeting a replacement for the injured Harry Kane, who will miss the majority of the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

Islam Slimani celebrates after scoring for Leicester City. (Getty Images)

In Kane’s absence, Mourinho has fielded Heung-Min Son or Lucas Moura as a makeshift striker. Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son have both shown the ability to play through the middle but they are not natural strikers, meaning youngster Troy Parrott is the only natural striker available to Mourinho.

Spurs are in desperate need of a striker after producing a toothless display in front of goal during the 0-0 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday. With Mourinho on the lookout for a centre-forward, is Islam Slimani the right fit at Tottenham?

Slimani signed for Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon back in 2016 but has failed to convince at the King Power Stadium. He scored just 13 times for the Foxes in 46 appearances all competitions, featuring largely as a backup option.

Before arriving at Monaco, the 31-year-old had spells with Fenerbahce and Newcastle United, which was injury-ridden.

Harry Kane walks past Jose Mourinho after getting injured at Southampton (Image credit: AFP)

The Algerian has done a good job on loan at Monaco, scoring 7 goals and assisting as many in 13 Ligue 1 games. However, Slimani did struggle at Leicester and never really convinced the club faithful. So he would not be the best option for Tottenham.

Verdict

Spurs need a hungry striker who can lead the line and hence, they need to bring in someone who can provide plenty of energy in the final third until Kane returns. In that regard, Slimani won’t be a good fit and represents a massive risk for Tottenham.