Whether we want to admit it or not, live football has all but ground to a halt. Many are now beginning to question whether or not the entire 2020 season can be salvaged whatsoever.

While there is no doubt that this situation leaves players and fans alike in a state of limbo, it is important to mention that there are alternative forms of entertainment which can prove to be just as engaging.

A shining example of this can be see in the massive popularity of the Fantasy Football League (FPL). What are some of the attractions associated with this digital community and are there other options for those who might wish to earn a bit of extra money while being forced to remain within the confines of their own home?

Let’s take a closer look.

Fantasy Premier League

All About Stay-at-Home Convenience

Fantasy football has actually existed in one form or another since the early days of the Internet. Of course, the methods of interaction were rudimentary at best during these halcyon days.

We now can enjoy numerous benefits such as smartphone connectivity amazing graphics and the ability to interact with like-minded enthusiasts in a split second.

It is now clear to see why fantasy football is proving to be extremely popular during these strange times.

Not only can you feel as if you are a part of the action, but it is often possible to participate in virtual competitions in order to determine who walks away a winner. This is arguably one of the best ways to pass the time until live matches resume.

One of Many Options at Your Disposal

Still, it is logical to mention that there are times when you might instead wish to take a step back from fantasy football in order to avoid burning out. What other online entertainment options exist?

If you happen to be interested in sports betting or gambling, there are literally thousands of trustworthy portals throughout the United Kingdom to choose from.

Perhaps you are instead interested in honing your mental abilities while at home. If so, it is a good idea to take a look at the plethora of brain teaser applications.

From hidden object games to trivia and platforms intended to test your ability to solve problems, such bundles will help you to pass the time while also providing your brain with a much-needed workout.



There is no doubt that live football matches will resume at a later date; perhaps as early as autumn 2020. Still, we should expect fantasy leagues to retain their popularity well into the future.

The digital world is here to stay and thankfully, these portals are excellent ways to remain in good spirits until the current restrictions are lifted.

Between now and then, why not sit back and take part in an intense fantasy football match? Youcouldverywellwalkaway a winner!