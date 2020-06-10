Jose Mourinho is considered to be one of the greatest managers of all time, and here is all about the ”Special One’s” net worth and more
|Net Worth (2020)
|$85million
|Salary (2020)
|$19million
|Age
|57
|Date of Birth
|26 January, 1963
|International team
|NA
|Current club
|Tottenham Hotspur
Net worth
It is estimated that the 2020 net worth of Jose Mourinho is $85million. He is currently one of the highest-paid managers in the world. As the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur his 2020 salary is north of $19million.
Prior to his appointment with Spurs, the Portuguese gaffer ended up receiving a huge windfall with his termination from Manchester United where he received a salary of $15.
Personal Life
Jose Mourinho married his wife, Matilde “Tami” Faria, in 1989. He met his Angolan born wife when they were teenagers in Setubal, Portugal.
Their first child, daughter Matilde, was born in 1996 and they had their first son, Jose Mario Jr, who became a free agent after leaving Fulham in 2017.
Apart from his native Portuguese, Mourinho speaks Spanish, Italian, French, Catalan and English to varying degrees of fluency.
Playing Career
Mourinho was as midfielder in his playing career. He played throughout the various pyramids of the Portuguese leagues. His career lasted from a very brief period from 1980 to 1987.
Managerial Career
Mourinho started out under Sir Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal at Barcelona and Benfica as their assistants.
In 2000, he was appointed as the head coach for Benfica for a brief stint. He then coached Uniao de Leiria.
He joined FC Porto in 2002 and shot to fame, winning the Primeira Liga twice, a Taca de Portugal, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.
His record at the Portuguese club piqued the interest of Chelsea. He won two Premier League titles, a FA Cup, and two League Cups in his three seasons with Chelsea before leaving in 2007.
His next destination was Inter Milan. He won the Serie A in his first season and led the club to their European treble in 2010. He was later named as the FIFA Coach of the Year.
Mourinho joined Real Madrid after the 2010 season and delivered success there as well. He won the La Liga with a record-breaking tally in his debut season. He also won a Copa del Rey and a Supercopa de Espana.
Mourinho returned to Chelsea for his second stint. He won a PL title and a League Cup in this stint but was sacked for a poor run.
He then went on to join Manchester United. At Old Trafford, he clinched the UEFA Europa League, League Cup and FA Community Shield in his first season, before being dismissed in 2018.
He later succeeded Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs in 2019.
Sponsorships and Endorsements
He has been a regular in the European ad circuits owing to his quirky nature and sharp comments. He has appeared in campaigns for Samsung, American Express, Braun, Jaguar and Adidas, amongst others.
Endorsement deals include Heineken, Hubolt, BT Sport, EA Sports, BT Sport, Atlantis hotels and Lipton Tea.
These deals have dubbed him as the “most marketable manager in 2020.”
After being sacked from United, prior to joining Tottenham, Mourinho joined UK broadcaster Sky Sports as a pundit on their Premier League coverage in 2019.
The Portuguese has an unofficial biography written on him, O Vencedor – De Setubal a Stamford Bridge (The Winner – from Setúbal to Stamford Bridge)
Despite it being a best seller, Mourinho did not authorise the biography and attempted, unsuccessfully, to prevent the book from being published.
Charitable Work
Jose Mourinho has also been a part of social initiatives and charity work, helping with a youth project, bringing Israeli and Palestinian children together through football.
He had donated his “lucky” jacket to Tsunami Relief, earning $30,000 for the charity to aid victims of the tsunami.
Since his appointment in 2014, Mourinho has acted as a Global Ambassador of the United Nations’ World Food Programme.
Cars of Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho boasts a huge car collection. The Portuguese gaffer was famously gifted a 612 Scaglietti Ferrari by Roman Abramovich, hardly five months after sacking him.
He gifted himself an Aston Martin Rapide in 2010 after winning the treble with Inter Milan. Mourinho has a very cordial relationship with the company Jaguar, acting as their brand ambassador in Europe.