Jose Mourinho is considered to be one of the greatest managers of all time, and here is all about the ”Special One’s” net worth and more

Net Worth (2020) $85million Salary (2020) $19million Age 57 Date of Birth 26 January, 1963 International team NA Current club Tottenham Hotspur

Net worth

It is estimated that the 2020 net worth of Jose Mourinho is $85million. He is currently one of the highest-paid managers in the world. As the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur his 2020 salary is north of $19million.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho watches on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on January 22, 2020. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to his appointment with Spurs, the Portuguese gaffer ended up receiving a huge windfall with his termination from Manchester United where he received a salary of $15.

Personal Life

Jose Mourinho married his wife, Matilde “Tami” Faria, in 1989. He met his Angolan born wife when they were teenagers in Setubal, Portugal.

Real Madrid Manager Jose Mourinho and his son Jose Jr. attend the match between Fulham and Chelsea during a Premier League match at Craven Cottage in London (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Their first child, daughter Matilde, was born in 1996 and they had their first son, Jose Mario Jr, who became a free agent after leaving Fulham in 2017.

Apart from his native Portuguese, Mourinho speaks Spanish, Italian, French, Catalan and English to varying degrees of fluency.

Playing Career

Mourinho was as midfielder in his playing career. He played throughout the various pyramids of the Portuguese leagues. His career lasted from a very brief period from 1980 to 1987.

Managerial Career

Mourinho started out under Sir Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal at Barcelona and Benfica as their assistants.

In 2000, he was appointed as the head coach for Benfica for a brief stint. He then coached Uniao de Leiria.

He joined FC Porto in 2002 and shot to fame, winning the Primeira Liga twice, a Taca de Portugal, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Nuno Valente of hugs Jose Mourinho after winning the Champions League (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

His record at the Portuguese club piqued the interest of Chelsea. He won two Premier League titles, a FA Cup, and two League Cups in his three seasons with Chelsea before leaving in 2007.

His next destination was Inter Milan. He won the Serie A in his first season and led the club to their European treble in 2010. He was later named as the FIFA Coach of the Year.

Jose Mourinho of Inter Milan celebrates his team’s victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League Final match against Bayern Muenchen (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Mourinho joined Real Madrid after the 2010 season and delivered success there as well. He won the La Liga with a record-breaking tally in his debut season. He also won a Copa del Rey and a Supercopa de Espana.

Mourinho returned to Chelsea for his second stint. He won a PL title and a League Cup in this stint but was sacked for a poor run.

He then went on to join Manchester United. At Old Trafford, he clinched the UEFA Europa League, League Cup and FA Community Shield in his first season, before being dismissed in 2018.

He later succeeded Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs in 2019.

He has been a regular in the European ad circuits owing to his quirky nature and sharp comments. He has appeared in campaigns for Samsung, American Express, Braun, Jaguar and Adidas, amongst others.

Endorsement deals include Heineken, Hubolt, BT Sport, EA Sports, BT Sport, Atlantis hotels and Lipton Tea.

These deals have dubbed him as the “most marketable manager in 2020.”

After being sacked from United, prior to joining Tottenham, Mourinho joined UK broadcaster Sky Sports as a pundit on their Premier League coverage in 2019.

The Portuguese has an unofficial biography written on him, O Vencedor – De Setubal a Stamford Bridge (The Winner – from Setúbal to Stamford Bridge)

Despite it being a best seller, Mourinho did not authorise the biography and attempted, unsuccessfully, to prevent the book from being published.

Charitable Work

Jose Mourinho has also been a part of social initiatives and charity work, helping with a youth project, bringing Israeli and Palestinian children together through football.

Jose Mourinho, Cherie Blair and Gary Lineker poses with children from the CLIC Sargent charity as Chelsea annouce their involvement in the CLIC Sargent cancer charity, at Stamford Bridge on April 22, 2005 in London, England (Photo by John Cassidy-Pool/Getty Images)

He had donated his “lucky” jacket to Tsunami Relief, earning $30,000 for the charity to aid victims of the tsunami.

Since his appointment in 2014, Mourinho has acted as a Global Ambassador of the United Nations’ World Food Programme.

Cars of Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho boasts a huge car collection. The Portuguese gaffer was famously gifted a 612 Scaglietti Ferrari by Roman Abramovich, hardly five months after sacking him.

A car leaving Cobham, Chelsea’s training ground which is believed to have former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho inside on September 20, 2007 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

He gifted himself an Aston Martin Rapide in 2010 after winning the treble with Inter Milan. Mourinho has a very cordial relationship with the company Jaguar, acting as their brand ambassador in Europe.