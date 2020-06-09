What big-name players are looking for a move to MLS

Over the years, MLS has proven a popular destination for soccer stars to see out their twilight years. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney have all given the MLS their talent but also helped to build its status as a major soccer league.

Now, with Beckham co-founding Inter Miami CF we expect more players than ever will be looking to make a move to the US for their final payday. Here are some of the big names who have admitted that they are looking for a move to the US.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – AUGUST 04: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona reacts after scoring a disallowed goal past Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Joan Gamper trophy friendly match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal at Nou Camp on August 04, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann reiterated his desire to play in the MLS last week telling reporters that he hopes to end his career in the US, preferably after the Qatar 2020 World Cup.

The French World Cup winner highlights either Miami or LA as possible destinations. It’s a hard life for some Antoine!

Gareth Bale is currently out of favor at Real Madrid. The Welsh forward has been plagued by injuries and rumors that his love of golf has become more important to him than his soccer career.

Considering the latter fact, it might come as no surprise that he has been linked with Inter Miami CF, a club which will play next to a golf course. The largest US sportsbooks currently have this as an unlikely move, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle considered more likely alternatives.

James Rodriguez has been linked to both Inter Miami CF and La Galaxy. The Colombian player is currently considered surplus to requirements at Real Madrid after a loan spell at Bayern Munich.

It has been reported that David Beckham has already contacted Florentino Perez over a possible deal. At 28-years-old the player will be in his prime, making it quite the steal if Inter or Galaxy are able to nab him.

Edinson Cavani applauds the PSG fans. (Getty Images)

Edison Cavani; the Uruguayan forward will be hot property this summer as his contract at PSG comes to end, leaving him as a free agent. Inter Miami have been linked with the prolific goalscorer, but they will face competition from Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Man Utd.

La Galaxy and Inter Miami CF have grabbed all the headlines when it comes to transfers.

Usually, the New York Red Bulls are in the mix, with a host of famous ex-players including Thierry Henry, Juninho and Tim Cahill as well as New York City CF who have fielded the likes of Frank Lampard and David Villa.

However, this year it is the two warm-weather locations that have attracted the most interest from the European players.

