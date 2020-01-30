Why Newcastle should make a move for Emmanuel Adebayor

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are one of the three Premier League clubs interested in signing free agent Emmanuel Adebayor. Brighton and Aston Villa are also keen on the striker, who wants a return to the Premier League.

Emmanuel Adebayor, 35, left Turkish club Kayserispor last month, where he scored two goals in eight appearances. The Togolese is a free agent now and wants to join a club in England, where he last played for Crystal Palace in 2016.

Emmanuel Adebayor during his time with Istanbul Basaksehir. (Getty Images)

Newcastle United have won just once in their last five league games. Decimated by injuries over the last month, Steve Bruce’s side are struggling to get positive results and currently lie 14th in the Premier League table.

Scoring goals has been a big problem for the Magpies this term, with Joelinton managing just one goal in 24 league appearances since his move from Hoffenheim.

Plus, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto are yet to contribute a league goal. Thus, it’s not surprising to see Steve Bruce chase a striker during the final days of the January transfer window.

Adebayor has volumes of Premier League experience, having played for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace. He has netted 97 goals in 242 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce discussing with Jonjo Shelvey and Jetro Willems against West Ham. (Getty Images)

At the age of 35, the former Togo international is past his prime, considering he scored just two in eight games for Kayserispor, but he can certainly do a decent job in the Premier League and add value to Newcastle’s forward unit considering his experience.

Adebayor will turn 36 next month, so he’ll clearly not be a long-term solution to the Magpies’ goalscoring problems but he can at least help them with his experience in the short-term.

Verdict

Newcastle need to improve their attack if they are to stay away from relegation this season. And signing free agent Adebayor on a short-term deal until the end of the season would certainly represent a smart move from the Magpies.