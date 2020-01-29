Why Derby County should go all out to sign Bournemouth’s Jack Simpson

According to the Sky Sports, Derby County are among a number of Championship clubs keen on the loan signature of Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson.

Jack Simpson, 23, has made only 7 appearances for the Cherries this season; three in the Premier League, two in EFL Cup and two in the FA Cup. The Cherries are expected to make a decision on whether to let the centre-back go on loan, with Middlesbrough and Stoke City also keen, the report adds.

Derby County are keen to bolster their defence during this transfer window as they look to move up the Championship table during the second half of the campaign.

Jack Simpson of AFC Bournemouth looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burton Albion and AFC Bournemouth at Pirelli Stadium on September 25, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Getty Images)

They have struggled with inconsistency throughout the campaign under Phillip Cocu, showing very little signs of competing for a playoff berth.

One of the main reasons for Derby’s downfall this season has been their poor defending, with Cocu’s side leaking 39 goals in 29 games so far.

They are really short in that department following Richard Keogh’s sacking back in September. In Keogh’s absence, the Rams have lacked a leader at the back, someone who’ll take the responsibility and marshal the troops.

Curtis Davies hasn’t been at his authoritative best this season and looks past his prime. Matthew Clarke arrived on loan from Brighton before the start of the season but has struggled with injury problems.

Derby County coach Phillip Cocu. (Getty Images)

Jack Simpson could be the player to stabilise Derby. He has only featured in three league games this season and his only minutes this year have come in the FA Cup but the Englishman is a promising young defender who’ll add some much-needed freshness and quality to Derby’s backline. He would improve Cocu’s squad and probably his starting XI.

Verdict

The Rams must stop conceding goals if they are to give themselves a chance of reaching the playoffs. The addition of Simpson on loan would be a good move for Derby, so Cocu should do everything to bring the defender before the transfer window slams shut.