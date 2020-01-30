Why Derby County must make a move for Fenerbahce’s Adil Rami

According to the Athletic, Derby County are set to launch a shock transfer swoop to land French World Cup-winning defender Adil Rami.

Adil Rami, 34, hasn’t been getting regular first-team football at Fenerbahce since his move from Marseille. He has made just two appearances this season and wants to move away from Fenerbahce this month to secure France Euro 2020 call-up, the report adds.

Derby County’s unbeaten start to 2020 came to an end on Tuesday evening as they lost 3-2 to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. With the defeat, the Rams remain 16th in the Championship and they will now prepare to face Stoke City on Friday evening at the Bet365 Stadium.

Marseille’s French defender Adil Rami reacts after failing to score during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Reims at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on December 2, 2018 southern France. (Getty Images)

Against a Luton Town side that is rock bottom of the Championship table, Phillip Cocu’s Derby side conceded three goals. To make the night even worse for Cocu, Max Lowe was sent off with two minutes remaining, for dissent against the referee. After the completion of 29 games, the Pride Park outfit have conceded 39 goals.

If the Rams are to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs, Cocu should strengthen his defence, which has disappointed throughout this campaign.

Derby have lacked a leader in defence since sacking Richard Keogh earlier this season. Curtis Davies has been sloppy at the back and is slowly heading towards the twilight of his career. Matthew Clarke arrived on loan from Brighton before the start of the season but has struggled with injury problems.

Therefore, Derby must sign a central defender this month and Adil Rami would be a good fit at Pride Park.

Rami has enjoyed a good career across Europe, first coming to prominence in France with Lille. The 34-year-old then enjoyed spells in Italy with AC Milan, Spain with Sevilla and Valencia, and finally came back to France with Marseille.

He was also a member of the 2018 French World Cup-winning squad, although he did not make an appearance during the tournament in Russia.

Derby County coach Phillip Cocu. (Getty Images)

The Frenchman has volumes of European experience and would undoubtedly bolster Derby’s backline, whilst adding depth to their squad. Adil could turn out to be the leader that the Rams defence has lacked since Keogh’s dismissal.

Verdict

Derby must bring in a central defender as quickly as possible to stem the flow of goals. Thus, Cocu and co. must do everything possible to sign Rami from Fenerbahce before Friday’s deadline.