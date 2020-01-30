Why Manchester United should avoid signing Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United have enquired about signing midfielder Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona.

The Croatian international, 31, has made 22 appearances across all competitions for the Barcelona this season so far, providing two assists. His contract at Nou Camp runs out in June 2021, having signed an extension back in 2017.

However, the report adds Ivan Rakitic would be allowed to leave Barcelona this month for a fee in the region of €20million.

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in action. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Manchester United have won just three of the eight games played this month but have managed to stay 5th in the Premier League table, level on points with Tottenham and Wolves. The back-to-back losses against Liverpool and Burnley have highlighted the need for reinforcements.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add a midfielder to his squad after losing Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay to injury. This has left United with only Fred, Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira as options in central midfield.

Fred and Matic have played a lot of games of late, and due to lack of depth in that area, Solskjaer has not enjoyed the luxury to provide them with sufficient rest.

The Red Devils have agreed on a deal to sign Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes, according to BBC. Regardless of Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford, Solskjaer still has a lack of depth in the midfield. Nevertheless, the Manchester giants must stay away from Rakitic.

Ivan Rakitic would not be a smart signing for Manchester United (Getty Images)

Rakitic is an experienced midfielder, having racked up close to 700 games at club level. Having started his career with Basel, the Croatian has gone onto play for Schalke, Sevilla and Barcelona.

Since arriving at Barcelona back in 2014, he has made over 50 appearances across all competitions over the last five seasons, winning four La Liga titles and the Champions League in the process.

Manchester United players celebrate after a goal. (Getty Images)

In addition to his rich success at club level, Rakitic has a proven pedigree on the international stage, having earned 106 caps for Croatia. However, Rakitic hasn’t been a regular starter for Barcelona this term and that shows how far down Rakitic has fallen in his career.

The former Sevilla man will turn 32 in March, so he isn’t a great long-term option for Solskjaer, who is rebuilding the club currently and has clearly relied on youngsters and academy products.

Verdict

Rakitic may be an experienced midfielder with winning mentality but he isn’t the best option for Manchester United. So the Red Devils must not sign the Croatian from Barcelona.