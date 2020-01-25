Why Matias Vecino would be a good signing for Manchester United

According to Sky Sports Italia (h/t The Daily Mail), Manchester United are lining up a bid for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the midst of an injury crisis, with the likes of Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford out injured. Now, the Red Devils’ hunt for a midfielder has taken them in the direction of Matias Vecino.

Vecino, 28, has been in and out of Inter boss Antonio Conte’s starting XI this season and isn’t considered as a first-choice option. He has made 17 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing one assist.

The report (h/t The Daily Mail) claims the Uruguayan could be allowed to leave the San Siro should Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen complete his switch to Inter.

Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino celebrates. (Getty Images)

Manchester United and Inter have done a few deals in the last six months. Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez joined the Serie A club last summer, while Ashley Young switched to Conte’s side last week.

Given the two clubs have already conducted business of late, a deal for Vecino could be agreed, the report adds (h/t The Daily Mail). The Red Devils have endured an inconsistent season, with injuries to key players affecting the squad massively.

McTominay is out until March due to a knee problem he picked up in United’s 4-1 Boxing Day victory against Newcastle United, while Pogba’s return date remains unknown as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The injuries to the central midfield duo have left Solskjaer with very little depth in the squad as he has had to rely on Fred and Nemanja Matic. Fred has arguably been the club’s best player in the last couple of months and he’s had to up his game following McTominay’s injury.

Matic has brought stability to the midfield over the last few weeks but his contract expires at the end of the season. With a lack of quality as well as squad depth hurting United this season, Solskjaer would be wise to bring in Matias Vecino.

He came to Italy in 2013 from Uruguayan club Nacional and was loaned out to Cagliari and Empoli before he left Fiorentina permanently for Inter in 2017.

Manchester United players celebrate after a goal. (Getty Images)

Verdict

An experienced player, the Uruguay international is an all-action midfielder who can play both attacking and defensive roles in the middle of the park. There’s no doubt the 28-year-old would add value to a team like United, who are in the race to achieve a top-4 finish this season.

All in all, Vecino would be a solid addition to United’s midfield.