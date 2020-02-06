Why Man United not signing Glenn Murray could be a blessing

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United considered a late swoop for Brighton striker Glenn Murray in the January transfer window. However, a deal for the Brighton star didn’t materialise and the Red Devils eventually landed Odion Ighalo in the final hours of the deadline day.

Glenn Murray, 36, has enjoyed very little game time this season following Neal Maupay’s summer arrival from Brentford. The veteran striker started just one league game since the start of September before Saturday’s 3-3 draw for Brighton at West Ham.

The 36-year-old’s situation at the Amex Stadium made him a potential candidate for Manchester United, who were in search of a forward following Marcus Rashford’s back injury, the report adds.

After signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United succeeded in agreeing on a six-month loan deal for Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua. The Red Devils’ season have been blighted by injuries to key players like Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is a long-term casualty and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a good job by getting a deal for Ighalo over the line in the final hours of the deadline day.

Given that Man United were interested in Glenn Murray and the deal for the Brighton star didn’t go through, it could be a blessing in disguise for the Red Devils.

Murray, 36, returned to Brighton from Bournemouth for a second spell, in 2016. In his second spell at the Amex Stadium, he has netted 54 goals in 135 games.

In his first spell (2007-2011), the Englishman netted 57 goals in 136 appearances. Earlier this week, the 36-year-old signed a new one-year deal, extending his stay at Brighton.

Murray has proven himself in the Premier League, representing clubs like Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Brighton. But at 36, he is well past his prime and wouldn’t have added much value to United’s attack.

Verdict

Thus, United have dodged a bullet by not signing Murray. Landing Ighalo on loan in January was a much better deal for them and the Nigerian, who is six years younger than Murray, should do well at Old Trafford.