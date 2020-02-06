Why Chelsea should re-sign Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo in the summer

Sassuolo president Giovanni Carnevali has told Goal (h/t The Sun) that Chelsea can re-sign Jeremie Boga in the summer, thanks to a bargain transfer clause.

Jeremie Boga, 23, joined Sassuolo from Chelsea in the summer of 2018 after loans at Birmingham City, Granada and Rennes. He has made only one senior appearance in a Blues shirt, starting the game against Burnley on the opening day of the 2017/18 season.

But Chelsea ensured there could be a future for the attacker at the club after inserting a clause in his Sassuolo transfer, allowing them to re-sign him for the same £3.5m they sold him for. (h/t The Sun)

At Sassuolo, the Ivory Coast international has found a home. He has six goals and two assists in 21 Serie A matches this season, memorably scoring against Juventus and Inter Milan.

Sassuolo Jeremie Boga applauds the fans. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chelsea have had a decent campaign so far in what is Frank Lampard’s first season at Stamford Bridge. The Blues currently lie 4th in the table and considering they didn’t sign any players in the last two transfer windows coupled with Eden Hazard’s departure to Real Madrid last summer, Lampard has done a commendable job at the club.

However, the 41-year-old tactician should spend heavily in reinforcing his squad in the summer after failing to bring in players during the January window.

One area the Blues boss should prioritise strengthening is the wide department, with Willian and Pedro in their 30s. Christian Pulisic has faded after a bright start to the campaign, while Callum Hudson-Odoi has been far too inconsistent.

Lampard has managed to bring the best out of his forwards, with Tammy Abraham leading them brilliantly alongside other attackers. Having also promoted academy products such as Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James to the first-team this season, Lampard should definitely add Jeremie Boga to his pool of exciting youngsters in the summer.

Jeremie Boga failed to break into the Chelsea senior team. (Getty Images)

A left-winger by trade, Boga has played on the right flank, as a second striker and has also led the Sassuolo attack this season under Roberto De Zerbi. This gives a glimpse of his versatility.

The Ivorian has kicked on at Sassuolo and is finally showing he can fulfil his potential, so Chelsea should consider giving him a second chance.

Verdict

Boga would add some much-needed depth to the squad. Having performed well in Serie A this season, it would make sense for Chelsea to use their option of re-signing the Ivory Coast international in the summer.