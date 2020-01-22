Why Leeds United must sign Burnley forward Matej Vydra

Back in November 2019, The Sun (h/t The Daily Star) had claimed that Leeds United were planning a January swoop for Burnley forward Matej Vydra.

Matej Vydra, 27, joined Burnley from Derby County in the summer of 2018 but endured a disappointing debut season at Turf Moor, managing just 13 Premier League appearances. The Czech Republic international is yet to start a league game for the Clarets this campaign, making just six substitute appearances.

Now, as per Lancashire Telegraph, Vydra is desperate to secure a move away from Burnley this month as he is keen to force his way back into his national team equation for the summer’s European Championships.

Hence, Leeds United must reignite their interest in the 27-year-old and attempt to sign him.

Matej Vydra during his time at Derby County. (Getty Images)

The Whites are currently second in the Championship table and will fancy their chances of achieving promotion this season. Marcelo Bielsa has had to deal with the loss of Eddie Nketiah, with the Arsenal youngster returning to the Emirates Stadium after being recalled early from his loan spell at Elland Road.

With Leeds still yet to find a replacement for Nketiah following his recall by Arsenal earlier this month, they are short of attacking options. Tyler Roberts, who showed plenty of promise during what was his debut campaign at Elland Road last season, has sustained yet another injury.

Patrick Bamford has been the Whites’ undisputed first-choice striker this campaign, with the 26-year-old netting 10 goals in 27 league games.

While Bamford has done a pretty good job, the Englishman needs rest at some point if Leeds are to keep him fit for the rest of the campaign. With that in mind, it’s imperative that Bielsa signs a forward to compete and also support Bamford when needed.

Matej Vydra could be that player for the Whites. He joined Burnley from Derby two years ago having finished as the top-scorer in the Championship, hitting 21 goals. He netted 36 goals in two seasons at Watford, which further shows he’s a proven commodity in the second-tier of English football.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty Images)

The 27-year-old is a potent finisher inside the box, can play anywhere across the frontline and wouldn’t be limited to one position. The Whites in need of a proven goalscorer and Vydra would be a perfect fit.

Verdict

Leeds must pull out all the stops to sign Vydra from Burnley as the forward himself is looking for a move away from Turf Moor. He would add goals to Leeds’ attack given his previous exploits in the Championship.