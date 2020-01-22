Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann took to social media to share a heartwarming video showing how he was spending time with his family.

In the video, the Frenchman was seen dancing with his son with his hands up while a song was being played in the background. The video can be watched via the link below.

https://videos.marca.com/v/0_7kh1vzcd-el-entranable-video-de-griezmann-bailando-con-su-hijo-con-las-manos-arriba?uetv_pl=futbol&count=11

Griezmann had been in a relationship with Erika Choperena since 2011 and then got married to her six years later, on 15 June 2017. Their first child, daughter Mia, was born on April 8, 2016.

The couple’s second child, Amaro, named after Griezmann’s grandfather Amaro Lopes, was born three years after Mia, on the same date. The siblings share their birthday.

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann (Getty Images)

The former Atletico man switched his alliance to Barcelona in the summer. Though his career at Camp Nou started on a patchy note, Griezmann has overcome all the criticism and is now a regular starter for the Spanish outfit.

The World Cup winner has plundered 9 goals and assisted 4 times in 26 games across all competitions this season. His heroics with his former club have not gone unnoticed and the striker has proven to be more than worthy wherever he has played.

Along with teammate and Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, he would be crucial for Quique Setien’s side in the absence of Luis Suarez, who is set be on the sidelines for a long time with an injury.

Barcelona travel to the Mestalla stadium on Saturday as they take on Albert Celades’ Valencia side in La Liga after their meeting against Ibiza FC in the third round of the Copa del Rey.