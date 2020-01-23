Why Layvin Kurzawa would not be a smart signing for West Ham

According to The Sun, West Ham are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, but face competition from Arsenal.

Layvin Kurzawa, 27, is an experienced defender and has been at Paris Saint-Germain since 2015. But he’s seen himself reduced to little more than a bit-part player this season and has managed just five league starts.

The France international is a free agent in the summer when his contract with PSG expires. The report adds that Kurzawa has already rejected a potential move to Inter Milan and has set his sights on the Premier League.

PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

West Ham boss David Moyes has acted swiftly to replace Lukasz Fabianski, who is out injured. He snapped up Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough and the Republic of Ireland international returns to the London Stadium after making 42 appearances for the Hammers between 2015 and 2017.

The East Londoners are fighting against relegation and currently lie 17th in the table, level on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth. Having conceded 38 goals in 23 games, West Ham’s priority must be to strengthen their backline. Apart from signing a quality central defender, Moyes should also address the left-back area.

Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku share the duties but neither has reached top form in the last two seasons. Cresswell has not quite been the same since a long-term injury while Masuaku’s defending remains questionable. Improvements certainly can be done at the left-back position but will signing Kurzawa be a smart move?

Kurzawa has Champions League and Ligue 1 experience and has won a lot of silverware in his career. As per WhoScored, the Frenchman has averaged 1.1 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 1 clearance and 0.1 blocks in 11 Ligue 1 appearances. However, he’s yet to contribute with a goal or assist.

West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell tries to shoot the ball. (Getty Images)

Cresswell, West Ham’s first-choice left-back, has averaged 1.9 tackles, 1 interception, 1.6 clearances and 0.2 blocks in 17 Premier League games. He has also contributed with three goals this term, as per WhoScored.

Verdict

Kurzawa has done well at PSG since joining from Monaco but he hasn’t played much this season. In fact, his numbers in some areas are inferior to that of Cresswell. Thus, West Ham must avoid signing Kurzawa this month.