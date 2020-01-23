Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is ready to invite France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish capital.

Neymar’s transfer saga continued for a while last summer, with the Brazilian being linked with a potential return to the Camp Nou. But the rumours died down after he decided to stay at Parc des Princes, and a new saga now has turned every Los Blancos fan crazy.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 has been the talk of the town for quite a while. Though the outcome of this is uncertain, the Santiago Bernabeu faithful are eagerly waiting to hear from the World Champion.

Kylian Mbappe has been in fine form this season (Getty Images)

In a mixed zone after Real Madrid’s victory against L’Unionistas Salamanca in the Copa del Rey cup, defender Nacho Fernandez said that he was ready to welcome the French international to the Bernabeu. He said:

“There are some high-level attackers in the team and the authorities are the ones who make those decisions. But if Mbappe gives us signs, we must be ready to welcome him”.

The 21-year-old, who moved from Monaco, is under contract with PSG until the summer of 2022 and it is clear that the club are trying to extend his contract. But they are in a dilemma due to the presence of his high-profile teammate Neymar, who they are paying heavily.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (Getty Images)

Mbappe is also known to be fond of the Merengues’ boss Zidane, who was his idol while growing up and their partnership in Spain could possibly flourish.

For now, the former Monaco boy seems to be in good shape in Paris and is continuing to perform at the highest level regularly. He has scored 21 goals across all competitions this season and has struck a firm partnership with Neymar, both on and off the pitch.

The duo would be hoping to end the season on a high note and the fans would have to wait and see what lies ahead for them in the summer.