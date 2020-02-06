Why Burnley should offload Matej Vydra amidst European interest

According to Lancs Live, Burnley forward Matej Vydra has been linked with a move to Russian side CSKA Moscow after a transfer to Rangers on deadline day failed to materialise.

Matej Vydra, 27, has failed to make a mark at Burnley since joining the club for £11million from Derby County in the summer of 2018. He has made nine appearances this term but only one start – in the Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland in August.

The Czech Republic international is keen to leave Turf Moor in a bid for first-team football, with the forward also linked with a move to Eastern Europe.

However, Sean Dyche may only allow Vydra to leave Burnley if Ashley Barnes returns to action before the Russian transfer window slams shut, the report adds.

Matej Vydra during his time at Derby County. (Getty Images)

The Clarets are unbeaten in their last three league games, winning two in the process. After beating Leicester City and Manchester United, they drew 0-0 with Arsenal at Turf Moor over the weekend.

The recent resurgence in form has seen Dyche’s side climb up to 11th in the table and are now just five points off top six. Ashley Barnes is currently sidelined, having undergone a hernia operation and in his absence, Chris Wood has stepped up his game.

Wood has scored in the wins over Leicester and Manchester United and has been complemented well by Jay Rodriguez. Even if Barnes takes some more time to recover fully, Dyche should rely upon Wood and Rodriguez for goals and sell Vydra amidst interest from East Europe and CSKA Moscow.

Vydra has never really been in favour during his time at Turf Moor. He has failed to establish himself in the starting XI ahead of Barnes and Wood.

Following the return of Rodriguez last summer, the 27-year-old has further fallen down the pecking order. The versatile forward has made only nine appearances for the Clarets this season, although he has been largely been used as a substitute. He is yet to score this campaign.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche. (Getty Images)

It’s true that Dyche hasn’t given Vydra a run of games at Burnley, preferring Barnes and Wood ahead of him up front. However, not to forget, the Czech Republic forward has never really taken his chances with both hands, amassing only a goal in 19 league appearances in two seasons at Turf Moor.

Verdict

A forward who has failed to live up to his price tag in two Premier League seasons, Burnley would be wise to offload Vydra if CSKA Moscow or a club from East Europe come calling.