Why Aston Villa must make a move for Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama

According to Turkish media outlet Takvim (h/t The Daily Record), Aston Villa are one of the clubs interested in signing Tottenham outcast Victor Wanyama.

Victor Wanyama, 28, signed for Tottenham in 2016 from Southampton. In 97 appearances for Spurs, he has scored seven goals and registered one assist. This season, the Kenyan has made just three appearances in all competitions and has not made it to the squad for the league games at all under Jose Mourinho.

The report (h/t The Daily Record) adds Galatasaray, Norwich City and AC Milan are also keen on the midfield enforcer, who has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs this campaign.

As far as Aston Villa are concerned, they have not enjoyed a great return to top-flight this season. Dean Smith’s side are 16th in the table, just two points above the drop zone.

They have qualified for the Carabao Cup final after defeating Leicester City 4-3 on aggregate on Tuesday, but the Villans’ league form must improve quickly if they are to avoid the drop at the first time of asking.

Long-term injuries to key players such as John McGinn, Wesley Moraes and Tom Heaton have not helped Villa. They have signed Mbwana Samatta and Pepe Reina as replacements for Wesley and Heaton respectively earlier this month, but Smith is yet to replace McGinn in midfield.

In McGinn’s absence, Marvelous Nakamba and Douglas Luiz have become prominent figures in the middle of the park. Nakamba has blown hot and cold, with the Zimbabwean yet to fully adapt to the demands of Premier League football.

On the contrary, Luiz has consistently played well but he needs a reliable player alongside him. Hence, Aston Villa must make a move for Victor Wanyama.

The 28-year-old has struggled with recurrent injury problems over the last two seasons, managing only 18 and 13 league outings in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons respectively.

Now fit, the Kenyan has failed to break into Tottenham’s starting XI and it looks like he has no future at the club, going by the number of appearances he has made under Mourinho so far.

However, Wanyama could prove to be a success at Villa Park if Smith does bring him to the club. He would be the ideal foil for Luiz and would allow skipper Jack Grealish greater freedom to create opportunities in the final third. Not only will the former Celtic man add quality to Villa’s midfield but also bring depth to the squad.

Verdict

The Kenyan boasts of over 150 Premier League appearances to his name, so he’ll bring both experience and quality to Villa’s midfield. Hence, the Villans must quickly sign Wanyama from Spurs.