Why Aston Villa should make a move for Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are one of a host of Premier League clubs interested in signing Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy.

Serhou Guirassy, 23, only arrived at Amiens from German side FC Koln last summer but has done well in Ligue 1 so far, scoring four goals and assisting once in 16 league games. The report states Amiens are prepared to move the 23-year-old on this month if the price is right.

Aston Villa are reeling in the relegation zone, having picked up just 22 points from 23 games. Their season has been hit with long-term injuries to key players such as John McGinn, Wesley Moraes and Tom Heaton. The Villans now are very thin as far as the forward department is concerned.

(L-R) Leo Lacroix of Hamburger SV and Serhou Guirassy of 1. FC Koeln battle for the ball during the Second Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and 1. FC Koeln at Volksparkstadion on November 5, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Summer signing Wesley picked up a knee injury against Burnley and has been ruled out for the season. Keinan Davis is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Jonathan Kodjia was ill before moving to Qatari side Al-Gharafa on loan for the rest of the season.

So far in the January transfer window, Villa have managed to sign Danny Drinkwater and Pepe Reina on loan from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively. They have also signed Mbwana Samatta as a forward option.

The additions of Drinkwater and Reina have helped Dean Smith replace McGinn and Heaton until the end of the season. However, with Wesley out for the season and Kodjia having departed the club, Smith needs to bring in another striker apart from Samatta.

Villa’s interest in Serhou Guirassy is logical due to their struggles in front of goal. Guirassy has performed well in his debut season at Amiens, although the Ligue 1 side are in the relegation zone. The Frenchman has been one of the very few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Amiens.

Aston Villa’s John McGinn (L) with skipper Jack Grealish (R) in the Premier League. (Getty Images)

Read More

The 23-year-old may have very little top-flight experience but he has shown in Ligue 1 that he can score goals. Villa currently don’t have a recognised striker and as skipper Jack Grealish tops the club’s stats this season for goals and assists, Smith has to take a gamble on Guirassy despite signing Samatta.

Verdict

Smith’s side have only won two of their last ten league matches and are in desperate need for more quality. Thus, Villa must sign Guirassy and hope the Frenchman makes an immediate impact in their pursuit for retaining Premier League status.