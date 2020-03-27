Ryan Christie was of the opinion that despite being confined to their homes, the pandemic was uniting people

Celtic player Ryan Christie delivered a message to the public during his time in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Scottish player echoed the words of his manager, captain and everyone at the club and suggested people to follow expert opinion and remain safe indoors.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie

Christie was speaking to the club’s official site wherein he also updated his status during the lockdown.

“To echo the manager, Broony, and the feeling of all the boys and everyone involved at the club, we just want everyone to keep being safe,” Christie said.

“The more we can listen to the advice of the government and health officials, then the sooner it’ll all be over. If we dig in, we’ll get through it soon enough.”

Ryan Christie

The player also said that he has been keeping in touch with his teammates via social media and have been undergoing some individual training programs during his time at home.

A sense of togetherness

Christie was of the opinion that despite everyone being reclined to their own homes there was a sense of togetherness that the tough times had brought in.

“Everyone is in isolation at the moment. Maybe you’re on your own, or living with family or friends, but while everyone is on their own, it’s a weird feeling, because there is a real sense of togetherness as well,” Christie opined.

Celtic's Ryan Christie

According to him, the pandemic had brought everyone together as they were all united in the cause to curb its spread.

“These are uncertain and scary times, but when you’re watching the news, you do have a sense that everybody in the country is watching the screen at the same time.”

The Celtic star concluded by adding a little positivity. Christie suggested that by staying united and adhering to the set guidelines, everyone could get through the troubled times.