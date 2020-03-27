Christopher Jullien has had an impressive first season with the Hoops so far

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien had a message for football fans worldwide in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jullien is currently under self-quarantine at his home in Scotland as part of the mandatory precautionary steps required to curb the spread of the virus.

Christopher Jullien of Celtic reacts after Manuel Lazzari of Lazio scored his team’s first goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Lazio Roma at Celtic Park. (Getty Images)

The centre-back gave an update about his status and urged the fans to stay safe and follow expert advice during a conversation with Celtic TV.

“Everything is fine here. I’m with my kid and my girl. We’re getting used to it. I know it’s difficult for everyone but we’re just trying to keep busy and see what will happen next,” Jullien said.

The 27-year-old also said that he has been in constant touch with his family back in France.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of friends and family. It’s still the same for them over there in France. They’re locked down as well and trying to do the best they can.”

🗯️ "I can’t wait to see you all back out there at Paradise again. Please stay safe. Stay home and take care of yourself and your family. Stay positive and believe that everything is going to be fine and you’ll see us again out there on the field." @Chri6ViF 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) March 27, 2020

“It’s difficult for everyone to stay in the house every day. It’s hard to get used to that new life, but all my family and friends know the risks and what could happen so we’re all obeying the guidance,” he explained.

Jullien has been making the best use of his free time at home by training alone and added that the rest of his members from the Celtic family have been trying to adjust to the new circumstances and routines.

Jullien admits he misses playing in front of Celtic fans

Jullien has had an impressive campaign this season at Celtic having arrived from French outfit Toulouse last summer.

Christopher Jullien during his days with French side Toulouse. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jullien also admitted that he missed playing in front of the Celtic fans and urged everyone to stay safe at home and look at things positively.

“I can’t wait to see you all back out there at Paradise again,” said Jullien. “Please stay safe. Stay home and take care of yourself and your family. Stay positive and believe that everything is going to be fine and you’ll see us again out there on the field.”

Christopher Jullien of Celtic celebrates after his side scores their first goal during the UEFA Europa League Round-of-32 second leg match against FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park in February. (Getty Images)

He has become an instant hit with his performances featuring in 28 of their overall 30 league games. Jullien has also proved to be a vital member of the current line-up with a few goals upfront.