Watford open talks with Rangers for Glen Kamara

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari (h/t Glasgow Live), Scottish champions Rangers could be staring at the possibility of losing midfield mainstay Glen Kamara this summer as they are in talks with Premier League club Watford over a sale.

Kamara started out his youth football in his homeland, Finland, before switching to England in 2011 when he signed for the Southend United academy. A year later, he was snapped up by Premier League giants Arsenal, where he rose through the youth ranks but couldn’t break into the first-team.

After loan spells away at Southend United and Colchester United, Kamara left Arsenal permanently in the summer of 2017, signing for Scottish club Dundee FC. The 25-year-old Finnish midfielder rose to prominence with the club and was picked up by Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the winter transfer window of 2019.

Glen Kamara in action for Rangers. (Getty Images)

During his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Ibrox Stadium, Kamara has developed into one of the best midfielders on show in the Scottish Premiership. The Finland star played an integral role in the Gers’ title victory last season, as he racked up over 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring and assisting a couple of goals apiece. (h/t Transfermarkt)

However, Kamara’s time at the Ibrox Stadium could be drawing towards a close as Watford have now started negotiations with Rangers over a summer transfer.

The Hornets are back in the Premier League after finishing second in the EFL Championship to win automatic promotion. With money to spend, they are looking at multiple signings, with Kamara emerging as a transfer target now.

Glen Kamara during his time with Dundee FC

Given the importance of Kamara to his side, manager Gerrard will be desperate not to lose him. However, should push come to shove, Rangers will demand a transfer fee of at least £15m, given that the midfielder has two years left on his contract. (h/t Glasgow Live)