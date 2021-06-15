Transfer News: Celtic interested in signing Aaron Mooy

According to transfer news from Australian publication SBS (h/t Daily Record), Celtic are considering a swoop for Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy, who plies his trade for Chinese club Shanghai Port.

A seasoned campaigner, Mooy started out at the New South Wales Institute of Sports in his homeland, Australia before being picked up by Bolton Wanderers academy in 2006. Having spent four years at the club, the midfielder moved to Scotland, signing for St Mirren in 2010, only to return to Australia in 2012, signing for Western Sydney.

Mooy joined Melbourne City in 2014 before switching to Premier League giants Manchester City two years later. However, he was immediately loaned out to Huddersfield Town where he impressed, prompting the Terriers to sign him permanently in 2017.

Mooy went on to make over 100 appearances for the club before signing for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019, initially on loan before the transfer was made permanent in January 2020. However, he left the subsequent summer to join Shanghai Port, where he has featured 22 times to date, scoring two goals and setting up three more. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Mooy, though, could be on the move this summer due to the strict restrictions in place in China due to the pandemic. And he has now emerged as a potential transfer target for Celtic as they look set for a major rebuild job under new boss Ange Postecoglou. (h/t Daily Record)

The Hoops appointed the Greek-Australian manager as the new permanent boss after having let go of Neil Lennon towards the end of the 2020/21 term. And Postecoglou is lining up a reunion with Mooy, whom he worked with during his time as the manager of the Australian national team. (h/t Daily Record)

The Hoops have lost former captain Scott Brown already, with his contract running down. In addition, there are uncertainties surrounding the future of Ryan Christie as well. So signing a midfielder like Mooy, who has done well in the Premier League and can essay multiple roles in the middle, would be a good move.

The report also mentions that Shanghai Port are unlikely to demand a big transfer fee for the Australian international, making it a deal within the means for Celtic.