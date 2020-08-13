Watch Out Chelsea -Manchester United enter the race for Kai Havertz

Manchester United to hijack Kai Havertz from Chelsea’s grasp

The Red Devils are ready to fight it out with rivals Chelsea for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen ace Kai Havertz, if their proposed deal for Jadon Sancho fails to happen.

Sancho remains the priority target this summer for United but they are preparing for backup options just in case they are unable to land the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Football London have stated that Manchester United will pursue the deal for the Leverkusen’s versatile attacker who for the past few weeks has been linked to Chelsea.

Kai Havertz has been attracting a lot of clubs

Havertz is capable of playing on either of the wings or through the middle and his energetic displays during past few seasons resulted in the player being compared with German legends like Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil.

Playing in the Champions League may also tempt the player to make a move, with Bayer Leverkusen qualified only for Europa League spot having finished 5th in the league this season.

Havertz is one of the hottest young talents and has been in excellent form, and United fans will hope the player will reject Chelsea to join the Manchester Club.