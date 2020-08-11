Solskjaer prepares 5 man shortlist and wants backing from Ed Woodward

Manchester United prepare a 5 man shortlist

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown plenty of faith in the youngsters. (Image credit: Getty)

The Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prepared his 5 man shortlist and wants the club to back him in the transfer window according to Evening Standard.

The Norwegian managed to get his team back into the Champions League and expects a war chest to fund his team going into the new campaign.

The manager is definitely to be credited for the team’s good run and also for their signings over the last year. The signing of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka proved to be very vital for the club as they went on to play a key role ending the season with the 3rd least goals conceded.

In January Solskjaer also signed Bruno Fernandes who has been terrific and has provided great stability to the United midfield making them look a very strong threat in the final third.

The manager has a good squad available but will be very aware that if they are to challenge for a domestic trophy and Champions league they will need more depth beyond their playing XI.

The first on their list is Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who has been time after time been linked with a move to Old Trafford. This though will not come off cheap for the club and will be a hard bargain. The latest rumours, though, are not positive for the Red Devils as Dortmund are key to hold on to their prized possession.

The second on the shortlist is Kingsley Coman, who isn’t the first choice but is on their minds if a deal for Sancho doesn’t go through. With Bayern signing Leroy Sane, the player too might not get to play every week.

The third on the shortlist for United is Ajax’s Donny Van De Beek, the Dutchman is currently the hottest prospect in the Ajax squad and will be an asset to the team.

The next of the players on the shortlist is Jack Grealish. The player was key to Aston Villa avoiding relegation.

The last man of the list for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is Matthijs de Ligt.

A return to Champions League football means business, though too many big-money transfer don’t seem to be possible at this point.

We will have to wait and see how the summer window unfolds for the Old Trafford club.