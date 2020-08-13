The gunners are eyeing a £25million move for Ajax’s Quincy Promes according to The Sun.

The player has scored 16 goals and has further assisted five in 28 games before the coronavirus caused the Eredivisie season to be abruptly stopped.

Arsenal on the other hand have won the FA Cup, and thereby achieving a Europa League qualification spot. Mikel Arteta is very keen on further strengthening his squad and knows he needs more legs.

The Sun have stated that the manager is eyeing a move to sign Quincy Promes and that the North London side are in the chase for the winger.

The Gunners already look certain to sign Brazilian winger Willian to their squad and the transfer could be all but done.

Despite all of that, the club will be looking to further strengthen the squad and are looking for the Ajax man.

They need to add firepower to their attacking ranks and need someone who is experienced and Quincy Promes has so made a name for himself.

Quincy Promes has been excellent for Ajax

Quincy Promes has the qualities to play in the top flight in England and his performances for both the Dutch national side and in the Champions league are a testament to the same.

The player will be a great addition to the line-up as Mikel Arteta aims to take the club to greater heights.