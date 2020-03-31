Romanian youngster Ianis Hagi arrived at Rangers on loan from Belgian side Genk in January

Ianis Hagi became their latest Rangers star to come out with a message in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Romanian is back in his homeland, like many of his fellow teammates, as part of the isolation process required to curb the spread of the virus.

On-loan Rangers star Ianis Hagi recently came out with a message on the club’s official Twitter handle. (Getty Images)

In a message which he shared via his club’s Twitter handle, Hagi was quick to shower praises upon the health workers, who have been tirelessly working to stop the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I just want to send some love and support from the Rangers family to the whole world, especially the doctors, nurses, and health workers. The ones that have the courage to go every single day out to work and try to save lives,” he said.

Hagi recently joined Rangers during the January transfer market on a loan spell from Belgian outfit Genk.

Hagis admits he misses his teammates

In the video-message, the attacking midfielder also had a few things to share with his teammates at Ibrox.

Hagi admitted that he missed being around them and that he was looking forward to meeting them at training.

“On the other hand, I am really excited to get back to training. I am looking forward to seeing the guys again and be training with them every single day,” he was heard saying.

Ianis Hagi has been impressive for the Rangers since his arrival a few months back. (Getty Images)

He also urged the people to abide by the set guidelines and requested them to stay safe indoors.

“But we know we are in a difficult situation right now so the only thing is just to stay healthy, stay safe, stay home, try to follow the rules and everything will be alright.”

The young Hagi has been impressive for the Steven Gerrard-led side since his arrival a few months back.

He caught the eye of many, especially with his performance against Braga in the Europa League game.