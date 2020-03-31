Scotsman Callum McGregor has been a standout performer for Celtic in the midfield this season

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor revealed how training has changed in the wake of the pandemic coronavirus outbreak recently.

McGregor and his fellow teammates are currently under self-isolation. They are adhering to the guidelines set by experts in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Callum McGregor celebrates after scoring a goal for Celtic. (Getty Images)

McGregor recently came on Twitter sending his love to millions of fans and followers of the game. The Celtic star also requested his fans to stay safe indoors.

In an interview on the club’s official channel, the midfielder revealed how he and his teammates have been making the best of their time at home. McGregor added that all of the Celtic stars were training a little differently:

“We work on different types of fitness throughout the week and we have to be pretty self-disciplined.”

Home workouts 🏋️

Competitions 🏃‍♂️ #ToiletRollChallenge 🧻



💬 Our latest interview with CalMac… — Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) March 30, 2020

“Although everything we do is recorded and sent in for analysis so there’s no hiding anyway. The boys are all competitive with each other so the motivation is always high to keep pushing, even when you’re alone.”

McGregor has been impressive for the Hoops this season. He has nine goals and nine assists in 30 league games with Celtic topping the table.

5k challenges are set

The Scotsman added that they kept themselves fit by setting a 5k challenge and finding out who sets the fastest time.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor ecstatic after his team scores a goal during one of their league encounters. (Getty Images)

“As part of our conditioning programme, we do a 5k challenge between us all and see who gets the fastest time. It helps to keep that competitive edge between the boys,” he said.

“We have a lot of other stuff we do every day. And then once a week we all challenge each other with a 5k race. We can do it on either a running machine or outside, as long as we record our heart-rate and all the other data to submit.”

The star midfielder ended by saying that there was tough competition in the group and that it would be a closely fought affair.

According to him, Scott Brown, Greg Taylor and Jonny Hayes had a good chance of being on top as they were good at long-distance stuff.